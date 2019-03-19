CM Punk Confirms Appearance In Chicago With AEW Stars, Shuts Down Fan Who Asks About Wrestling Comeback

CM Punk announced Monday night that he will be appearing at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2), where he will be joined by a number of independent wrestlers, including his close friend, Young Bucks member Matt Jackson. But with this announcement seemingly renewing calls from fans for him to return to the world of professional wrestling, the former WWE Champion made sure to let people know that he still has no plans of returning to the squared circle despite his lack of success as a mixed martial arts fighter.

As reported on Tuesday by WrestlingNews.co, Punk’s tweet on Monday afternoon confirmed that he will be at C2E2 this weekend, as the Chicago native will be part of an autograph signing alongside All Elite Wrestling stars Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega, Ring of Honor’s Marty Scurll, and representatives from wrestling shirt maker Pro Wrestling Tees. The post was quickly followed by replies from Matt and his brother and Young Bucks teammate Nick Jackson, with the former inviting Punk to “sit down and have a Diet Pepsi” and the latter tweeting, “let the rumors begin.”

About an hour after CM Punk’s C2E2 announcement, a fan asked Punk why he remains adamant in his desire to stay retired from pro wrestling. As documented in WrestlingNews.co‘s report, the fan said that he gets why Punk wouldn’t want to return to WWE, but added that it “doesn’t make sense” for him to even rule out the possibility of wrestling in the independent scene. Additionally, Punk’s lack of success in the UFC, where he has gone winless in two fights since 2016, was also brought up in this post.

After the aforementioned Twitter user concluded his tweet by saying fans miss seeing Punk in a wrestling ring, the 40-year-old former WWE superstar issued a pointed reply that, once again, doused cold water on any talk of a comeback.

“Because I don’t want to. Not for you to understand. I want you to skydive without a parachute. How come you don’t want to?!?”

Despite the persistence of fans who want to see CM Punk shift back from mixed martial arts to wrestling, the former WWE fan favorite has not been shy about emphasizing that he has no interest whatsoever in doing so, especially given the acrimonious circumstances of his departure from WWE in 2014. As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Punk told TSN Sports’ Aaron Bronsteter in June 2018 that professional wrestling is “in the rearview mirror,” adding that he doesn’t understand why some people “just won’t let it go.”