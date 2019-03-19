Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Isolating Herself,’ And Trusts No One Amid Addiction Battle, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

She may be back on her hit show but Wendy Williams is still not feeling 100 percent herself.

According to Radar Online, the outspoken television personality has been keeping Wendy Williams Show staffers at an “arms-length” following her confession that she is currently living in a sober living house as she battles her inner demons. A source close to the situation shares that staffers are basically walking on egg shells as Wendy is having trouble trusting anyone on set.

“Last week a high profiled publicist was at the show with a client and spoke to Wendy during a commercial break. Things got crazy, the publicist got pushed away by security and told by producers that they can never approach or talk to Wendy ever again,” the insider dished. “She’s literally isolating herself and trusts no one.”

A third insider still finds Wendy’s behavior hard to believe, especially since Wendy’s staff has given her so much, including the tools and support that she needs to make a hit show. But it’s safe to say that Wendy is going through a bit of a rough patch in both her personal and professional life. As she deals with trust issues on the show, The Inquisitr recently shared that Wiliams shocked viewers by confessing that she is currently living in a sober house in the tri-state area as she struggles with addiction.

The talk show host said that prior to announcing the news on her show, just her husband, Kevin Hunter, knew that she was living in the sober house. Though Wendy did not confess what drugs or substances she is currently dealing with, she did tell the audience that her day is very routine — it starts off with her filming the show, then she goes to pilates, and spends time with her family before she heads over to the sober living house.

The house comes complete with 24-hour sober coaches and has a 10 p.m. lights out policy to keep residents accountable. As Williams explained, the facility serves as a bridge between rehab and real life living, helping Wendy to learn how to live with her addiction when she gets out of the home. Williams also confessed that she has become really close with a lot of the people who live at the facility as they often talk about their battles with addiction and lean on each other.

“I never went to a place to get treatment. I don’t know how. God was just sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped … there are people in your family, it might be you,” she told the audience. “I want you to know more of the story.”

