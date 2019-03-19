Selena Gomez Reportedly Spotted At TomTom After Confirming Herself As A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fan

She previously enjoyed a bottle of milk, just like Lala Kent.

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to visit Lisa Vanderpump’s latest Los Angeles hotspot, TomTom.

According to a new report, the actress and singer visited the restaurant and bar, which is co-owned by Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules, on Monday night.

“Selena and two gal pals requested one of the three intimate private booths in the corridor leading out to the terrace,” an insider revealed to Page Six on March 19. “She was very private and had a security guard with her.”

Although Gomez used to be a hot target for paparazzi, she’s been keeping a low profile since splitting from Justin Bieber, who has since married model Hailey Baldwin, in early 2018. As fans may recall, Gomez and Bieber reconciled briefly at the end of 2017 after her months-long romance with The Weeknd came to an end.

Last year, during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Gomez confirmed she was a fan of the series on Instagram when she posed with a baby bottle with a friend, just like Lala Kent had done during a cast trip to Mexico.

Prior to Gomez’s appearance at TomTom, both Lady Gaga and Paula Abdul were seen enjoying time with friends at the restaurant on Sunday night. Days prior, rapper Eve was seen at TomTom.

“[Selena] was great,” another insider said.

Last month, Chrissy Teigen, who has long been a fan of Vanderpump Rules and often tweets about the show, and her husband, John Legend, visited TomTom and posed for a kissing photo under a giant image of Schwartz and Sandoval kissing.

Vanderpump, Schwartz, and Sandoval opened TomTom last summer after initially embarking on the project years ago and soon, fans will see the grand opening of the restaurant on an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

In January, Sandoval and Schwartz opened up about the mega-success they’ve seen at TomTom in the months since the restaurant opened.

“We get tons of people from Australia, from Saudi Arabia, like all over the world, every single night, they literally come here,” Sandoval told Page Six. “They’re like, ‘We’re going to the US. We’re going to stop by LA, and if we’re going to LA, we’re going to go to the Griffith Observatory, Runyon Canyon and SUR and TomTom.'”

“Every single night I come in, and I’m not exaggerating, I’ve talked to people who are like, ‘We got off the plane and we came straight here,'” Schwartz added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.