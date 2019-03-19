Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gunshots Ring Out, Haley’s Fate Is Decided

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 20, 2019 reveal that there will be life and death situations, life changing decisions, and huge debates in Salem during the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) be put in jeopardy when gunshots begin to ring out at the DiMera mansion.

Ciara will seemingly be at the mansion to see Ben, who works for Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Ciara will try to persuade Ben that they should be together, despite his reluctance to enter into a romantic relationship with her.

As many fans will remember, Ben has a history of serious mental illness that has caused him to kill people in the past. Recently when his own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) kidnapped Ciara and attempted to kill her, Ben snapped again and nearly murdered his own sister. The ordeal made Ben believe that it was unsafe for him to be around Ciara, as he feared that he could hurt her.

Meanwhile, Ciara has no fear. She believes Ben is a changed man, and that he would never harm her. She is now trying to convince Ben that the pair belong together. However, before they can get back together they’ll have to deal with some drama first. Gunshots will be fired at the mansion, and it could be that El Fideo’s men have returned to seek revenge on Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Haley Chen learn her fate. Will Haley be deported after it was revealed that she was in the country illegally? It seems that she will not get good news about her immigration status, and she may be forced out of the only country she’s ever known back to a country where she has no friends or family and doesn’t know the language.

Elsewhere in Salem, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will suspect Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) of lying to him, and he’ll go digging around for dirt. Tripp could find any number of things about Claire, including the fact that she is the reason the police were able to find Haley hiding in their apartment, or that she shockingly set the fire that nearly killed Ciara last year.

In addition, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will sit down to interview her former husband, and mayoral candidate, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Things will get intense between the two when Jen starts to grill him.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.