‘You Vs. Wild’ With Bear Grylls: Interactive Survival Series Coming To Netflix

As promised, Netflix is delivering more interactive content in an epic way. The streaming service announced on Monday that its latest creation is an interactive survival game starring adventurer Bear Grylls. Much like with Netflix’s previous interactive film, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, viewers will be given a series of choices throughout the series to determine Grylls’ next move.

Netflix shared the news via a series of interactive trailers on YouTube, according to Entertainment Weekly. The first video showed a screen recording of an unknown user typing questions about a crocodile into Google. The questions ask what to do if you come across a crocodile, what to do if the crocodile approaches you, and what to do if it attacks you. Before the final search can be entered, though, the screen shakes as a FaceTime call from Grylls appears.

You can choose to ignore the call or accept it. Each option takes you to a new video. If accepted, Grylls tells you that he needs your help on “one of his most epic adventures.” He explains that you will dictate every move he makes during the trip. You are given the option to accept or deny his invitation. If you choose to accept, Netflix’s true trailer for the series appears, showing Grylls climbing mountains, crawling through snow, hang gliding, and more.

“Can you survive?” the tagline reads.

Netflix announced at a press event in Los Angeles that the series will consist of eight episodes, in which viewers “join survival expert Bear Grylls on exciting adventures all over the world,” The Verge reported.

“You make all the decisions and whether or not Bear succeeds or fails is totally up to you,” the series’ synopsis reads.

The series will likely be available to stream on most devices except for Apple TV and Google Chromecast.

You Vs. Wild is set to launch April 10, 2019. According to Netflix’s product vice president Todd Yellin, this is only the beginning of interactive content on the streaming service.

Grylls may most notably be known for his adventures on Man Vs. Wild from 2006 to 2011, but he has also produced and starred in several survivalist series since then, including Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, and Worst-Case Scenario.

The latest interactive series follows the success of Bandersnatch, which followed a young game developer as he traveled down a dark and twisted path led by the choices viewers made, according to ScreenRant. Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series Cindy Holland explained at the press event that they do not expect You Vs. Wild to be as dark as the sci-fi thriller, but it will be just as exciting.