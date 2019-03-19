Italian Anti-Vax Politician, Massimiliano Fedriga, Hospitalized With Chickenpox

Fedriga is a member of the right-wing Northern League party in Italy against mandatory vaccinations for children.

An Italian politician who leads the country’s anti-vax movement was hospitalized for four days last week with the Varicella virus, better known as chickenpox.

The Daily Mail reports that after Massimiliano Fedriga, who is the president of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region in the north, and member of the right-wing Northern League party, announced he was ill on his Twitter account, he was lambasted on social media with comments about karma.

Fedriga has argued against the Lorenzin decree which made full vaccinations a requirement for all children in the country before they could attend school. He stated that he had his own children vaccinated, but didn’t believe parents should be compelled to inoculate their children before sending them to school.

President Fedriga stated in 2017 that making the 12 vaccines, including chickenpox and measles, obligatory to attend school as it was not the way to convince anti-vaxxers.

After being released from the hospital, Fedriga tweeted presumably to his supporters.

“I’m fine, I’m at home in convalescence and I thank everyone.”

While the responses to Fedriga’s post were almost exclusively in Italian, it was hard not to notice the word “karma” throughout.

But constructively microbiologist Roberto Burioni shared the story on his website, MedicalFacts to say that this is what can happen when adults have not been vaccinated as children. He says that some of these “childhood illnesses” can be far more serious in adults.

At least he had his children vaccinated. Massimiliano Fedriga, critic of Italy’s mandatory vaccination rules is in hospital after contracting chickenpox. https://t.co/CTgVC2Y8XT #VaccinesWork #EUhealth pic.twitter.com/sg5hSZKOAc — Ronnie Moore (@duronronron) March 19, 2019

“[Mr. Fedriga], like many adults, did not get vaccinated… if he had been vaccinated as an adult he would be in perfect health. If he had infected a pregnant woman we would be facing a malformed child or an abortion. The only way we have to avoid such tragedies is to vaccinate us all to prevent the circulation of this dangerous virus, which could have hit a much more vulnerable person.”

Fedriga said that critics had warned him that he would get chickenpox from his kids, but since his children are vaccinated, he didn’t think he was at risk.

The Lorenzin decree was introduced in 2017 throughout Italy after a deadly outbreak of the measles, and as a result of it being made into law, parents of non-vaccinated schoolchildren would be fined between $100 and $450. Despite the mandate, the World Health Organization says that Italy has not met the 95 percent recommended vaccination rate, with over 100 cases of measles reported in January alone.

Unilad reported that Fedriga posted additional messages later in Facebook saying that he was disappointed to see tweets celebrating that he had been hospitalized. He said he still believes that parents shouldn’t be “coerced” into vaccinations, calling those who demand it “Stalinists.”