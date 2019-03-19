Sofia Richie Works On Her Tan In Revealing Outfit For Sexy New Instagram Snap

Sofia Richie is definitely fully enjoying her trip to Kuwait.

On Tuesday, the model posted a new photo on Instagram that showed her striking a sexy pose while basking in the sun in Al Murqab. She put her best modelling skills to work and grabbed her hair away from her face while closing her eyes and taking in the sun rays, rocking a revealing outfit that showcased her curves. Sofia sported a skintight black tube top, which revealed her ample cleavage, and she paired it with black short shorts and a matching black leather jacket.

The 20-year-old accessorized the look with her signature cross necklace, a few golden bracelets, a pair of small hoop earrings, some super cool square-shaped orange sunglasses, and a small neon green bag from her new collection with luxury brand Marzook, which is the reason why she is in the Arab country right now. In the caption, she revealed she was working on her tan, as the weather appeared to be gorgeous.

In yet another snap she shared from the trip, Sofia can be seen showing off her legs in the very same outfit while lounging on a colorful hanging chair. She also showed her 4.2 million Instagram followers that she opted for finishing off the all-black look with some cool and comfortable black and white Nike sneakers. She also dons a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow, some pink blush, and a light pink lipstick shade on her pouty lips.

Sofia, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick, may just be keeping an eye out for any birthday gifts for her beau’s former flame, who is turning 40 soon. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lionel Richie’s daughter really wants to find her boyfriend’s baby mama a special gift, now that the two of them get along well and she has been accepted as part of the family.

“Sofia has never felt more secure in her relationship with Scott now that she feels like a permanent fixture in the Kardashian family,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family,” the source added.

Kourtney is said to be throwing a huge bash to celebrate her 40th birthday and is planning to show everyone that she is ready to enter this new stage of her life as joyfully as possible.