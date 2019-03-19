Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods ‘Friends Again’ As Fans Debunk ‘Secret’ Communicating

A secret connection may well be going on.

Less than a day after Cosmopolitan reported “mirroring” behavior, reports are emerging that Kylie Jenner is once again “friends” with Jordyn Woods. The model and best friend to Jenner became front-page news in February 2019 for a cheating scandal that now puts her name alongside that of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

“I’m no homewrecker,” Woods told Jada Pinkett-Smith in a Red Table Talk interview that saw her admit to “kissing” Thompson. Khloe is now a single mother as the second cheating scandal in less than a year saw her relationship with the NBA player crumble.

Kylie and Jordyn have, until recent months, been considered the “ultimate BFFs.” Woods was living in Kylie’s guest house up until late February. While the two haven’t been spotted since the scandal, their Instagram behavior continues to be monitored.

On March 19, 2019, Style Caster reported that Kylie and Jordyn are “still friends” following the mirrored behavior reported yesterday by the Inquisitr. Fans were noticing a pattern that Style Caster now considers a form of indirect communication.

When Woods broke her Instagram silence in the wake of the scandal, she posted a bikini picture. Within hours, Jenner had done the same. A further update from Woods came in the form of a selfie. Repeating the pattern, Kylie’s 129 million Instagram followers received similar.

Prior to the scandal, the pair jetted off on a luxury beachfront vacation as Kylie’s daughter, Stormi approached her first birthday. With lime-green bikinis (and a matching one-piece for Stormi), the Instagram update made it clear – the friendship is rock-solid.

By late February though, the Jordyn and Tristan scandal had significantly changed the landscape of this friendship. Woods and Jenner have posted no joint updates since, opting instead for the similar bikini snaps that now seem to constitute Style Caster‘s suggestion of a rekindled friendship.

“They haven’t seen each other but to think they haven’t been in communication with each other is kinda crazy. Their lives were practically one for many years. Kylie cannot function without Jordyn, literally. She cannot go her entire life without her. Jordyn got honest about it and Kylie can see her side.”

As Radar Online reported Kylie struggling to handle life without her best friend, the world adjusted to the sheer complexity of Kylie’s dilemma. Loyalty to her sister, Khloe goes without saying. Then again, to live without her best friend seems, as the media outlet suggests, impossible for Kylie.

Whether the friendship will ever fully recover maintains to be seen. For the time being, Kylie continues to focus on her billion-dollar business (and of course, her baby).