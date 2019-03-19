Stassi Schroeder Has Babies On The Brain, Will She Get Pregnant Before Marrying Beau Clark?

Stassi and Beau aren't yet engaged.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark aren’t yet engaged but according to the Vanderpump Rules cast member, she’s already got babies on the brain.

During an interview on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, Schroeder opened up about her plans for the future and admitted that she may be getting pregnant before she and Clark walk down the aisle.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” she explained, according to a report from Page Six on March 18.

“I’m really excited to be a mom,” she added.

According to Schroeder, she’s ready to marry Clark now but when it comes to an official engagement, she and Clark haven’t announced a thing. That said, they did confirm they’ve discussed the matter with one another during an early episode of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

Also during the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality series, Schroeder was seen meeting Clark’s mom and hitting it off with her immediately. She even told Clark’s mother that she would love to be her daughter-in-law. As for Clark, he found the conversation between them to be quite heart-warming and got emotional upon hearing what they had discussed.

Schroeder and Clark first went public with their romance in February of last year, months after she broke up with ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher on what would have been their four-year anniversary. Since then, the couple has been sharing their relationship with fans on Vanderpump Rules.

Although Schroeder and Clark aren’t engaged quite yet, they will have the full support of their co-stars once they take that step. After all, the men and women of the show have all made it clear that they absolutely love Clark and the way he treats Schroeder.

“I love Beau. In fact, him and I get along so well. He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs. It’s kind of an opposites attract situation there,” Jax Taylor told Us Weekly magazine of Clark months ago. “He’s an amazing guy. Finally she’s got a good guy, she’s got a great guy and they both really love each other.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.