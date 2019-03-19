Carrie Underwood Shows Off Post Baby Body, Reveals Her Struggle To ‘Bounce Back’ 2-Months After Baby

Carrie's giving fans a look at her post-baby body for the first time after welcoming her second child.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her post-baby body and sharing an inspiring message about bouncing back after giving birth to her second son on January 21. The stunning country singer showed off her body in a new selfie posted to her Instagram account on March 19, marking the first time the star has revealed her curves in a full-body selfie on the social media site since becoming a mom of two.

The new snap showed Carrie rocking athleisure gear from her own Dick’s Sporting Goods line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, including a pink tank top and matching patterned leggings as she got a workout in in what appeared to be her home gym in Tennessee.

Underwood smiled for the camera as she posed with her signature blonde hair up in a tight ponytail while she also rocked a pair of black fingerless gloves on both hands and sneakers on her feet.

While showing off her body for the first time since welcoming baby Jacob into the world almost exactly two months ago, the “Love Wins” shared that she’s been struggling a little when it comes to bouncing back and snapping back into shape, more so than when she gave birth to now 4-year-old Isaiah in 2015.

Underwood candidly told her 8.4 million followers on the site that she was finding getting back into shape “much more difficult” the second time around while also admitting that she’d been “pretty hard” on herself recently when it came to getting her pre-baby body back.

She shared that she’s realized she can’t run as quickly or as far as she did before and was also struggling to do as many reps as she could before becoming a mom of two, but Carrie added that she’s now appreciating her body more after everything that it’s been through instead of being so hard on herself.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

“I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” Underwood then said in part, adding that she’s going to take getting back in shape day by day as she readies to head out on the road for her big Cry Pretty 360 tour which kicks off in North Carolina in early May.

Carrie’s been very open about her passion for health and fitness over the years.

“I’ve been pretty consistent with exercise for the past several years. Growing up, I was semisporty but didn’t really do much. If I’d kept on that path, it wouldn’t have ended well!” the star joked in a past interview with Self, where she also revealed her go-to moves before hitting the red carpet.

“I do more cardio and fewer weights than usual. Although strength training is important, I don’t want to look too muscular on the red carpet,” she shared at the time.

The superstar has mainly stayed under the radar since giving birth to little Jacob at the start of the year, though she was spotted in a sweet selfie with husband Mike Fisher as he wished her a happy birthday on March 10.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the American Idol winner appeared to be showing off a new look in the sweet snap with her man as she turned 36-years-old.