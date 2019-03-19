Victoria’s Secret Model Taylor Hill Calls Behati Prinsloo Her Role Model: ‘Her Energy Is Amazing’

The Victoria’s Secret model squad is as thick as thieves.

Recently, Taylor Hill sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Life where she chatted about a number of topics including fellow VS model Behati Prinsloo. The 23-year-old says that she could never have become an angel without the help of her friend and according to Hill, Adam Levine’s wife was there for her from the very beginning. Because of that — she thinks of her as her greatest role model.

“I really look up to Behati. She has always been a role model to me. Her energy is amazing and she’s a very genuine, funny person. I remember when she first took me under her wing and ever since I’ve thought of her like a big sister.”

Additionally, Hill says that she truly enjoys being around all of her Victoria’s Secret Angels and those confident and strong women inspire her and make her want to be a better person and model day in and day out. Not only that, but she also says that being an Angel has really helped her to be the best and most sexy version of herself.

Hill also shared her workout secrets with fans, saying that while she likes to try and be her best self all year round, she really tries to get into strength training and kick up her workouts before a big shoot or show. Though she doesn’t necessarily diet, she tries to eat clean but still binges on pizza from time to time.

But Hill has to give credit where credit is due for her incredible figure. The 23-year-old says that her trainer, Lauren Duhamel, has helped her to maintain her incredible figure, including her signature long and lean arms. During their training, they target Hill’s arms in each and every workout.

“I really work with my trainer with weights to lengthen and tone. We alternate between heavy and light weights to target all the small muscles in my arms.”

Taylor first earned her angel wings back in 2014 and was the youngest Victoria’s Secret Angel to walk the runway at the age of just 19-years-old. She’s already walked in five fashion shows and due to her popularity, she has also earned a number of others gigs and sponsorships including one with Joe’s Jeans and another with Lancôme. Taylor is also incredibly popular on social media and has amassed an impressive following of 12.5 million Instagram followers.

You can follow all of the supermodel’s adventures on Instagram.