‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Season 5 Set

Fans of the wildly popular Outlander series have been clawing for any news of the upcoming fifth season, and one of the stars of the hit show has delivered. Caitriona Balfe took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes footage of one of the sets of season five, in hopes to relieve a bit of “droughtlander” — what fans of the series call the long space of time between seasons.

In the video, Balfe pans around an unfinished and reveals a four-post bed and flanked by wooden walls. Markings on the floor suggest that there will be some trimmings added to the construction, as well as different pieces of furniture. Balfe revealed that even she had no idea which set she was cruising through, but her presence on set means that production on the series fifth season should be well under way at any moment.

Balfe also showed off a fireplace in what appears to be a bedroom, before perusing down a hallway, in what might be a full layout of a home. She moved through the set, and into a second room which looked as if it might be a sitting area or dining room, and the entire set gave off a very cozy, intimate vibe.

As The Irish Times shared, Balfe and her costar, Sam Heughan, will be named producers in the upcoming season, which may explain her early arrival on set.

While shooting the first season, Balfe completely engulfed herself in the role, securing an apartment near set that didn’t have internet or phone service. That allowed her to become completely immersed in the character of Claire Fraser, who travels back in time to Scotland from her modern-day timeline.

“I think that complete immersion in the character and not having any sort of life outside of it was probably one of the greatest things that could have happened, because I got to know that character, and got to play that character, and live that character in a way that had I had a relationship, or had I had friends, or had I had some kind of outside life that needed attending to, maybe I wouldn’t have been so in it and so focused.”

That dedication to her role has carried over to the seasons that followed the first, epic portrayal of Diana Gabaldon’s sprawling novels, and will likely transfer to this latest season. Season five will focus on the fifth book in the Outlander series, The Fiery Cross, and will continue to tell the story of Balfe’s Claire Fraser, and her husband Jamie, played by Sam Heughan.

Though there has been no official announcement of when season five will premiere, Starz has ordered both season five, as well as season six, for production — and fans will be keeping a watchful eye out for the next sneak peek of the beloved series.