Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Throw Shade At Ex-Boyfriend Jason Jordan After Their Split?

Leah Messer shared a couple of odd tweets this week.

Leah Messer has deleted all traces of her former boyfriend, Jason Jordan, from her social media pages.

According to a March 18 report from In Touch Weekly, the Teen Mom 2 star and Jordan appeared to part ways civilly earlier this month and afterwards, their past photos remained online. However, things between them may have taken a turn for the worse days after their breakup.

In addition to removing all photos of Jordan from her page, Messer hinted at trouble between them when she re-tweeted a post quoting Carly Simon’s hit song “You’re So Vain.”

“You’re so vain / You probably think / This Tweet is about you,” the lyrics read.

Messer then liked another tweet about a balanced relationship, which may have been a hint at the reason behind her and Jordan’s split.

“If he pays for dinner, I got the tip. If he buys the movie tickets, I got the snacks and drinks. If he pays everything one night, I got the next date. It’s a balanced relationship that’s how we roll,” the tweet read.

Messer and Jordan called it quits earlier this month after about a year of dating. As fans of the reality star will recall, Messer first confirmed her relationship publicly last summer during a family vacation in Florida with her now-ex-boyfriend.

Messer and Jordan appeared to be working as a family unit with her three daughters and his son from a past relationship throughout 2018 but late in the years, ahead of the holidays, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential split. Then, before Christmas, Messer confirmed they were still together when she shared a photo from inside their home, which featured Christmas stockings for the two of them and their kids.

Now that Messer is back on the market, she appears to be focusing on her children and not letting the end of her latest relationship get her down. That said, it’s hard to say how quickly Messer will begin dating again. After all, with three kids to think of, she likely doesn’t want to jump into another relationship very soon after Jordan made his way out of their lives.

Messer was previously married to Corey Simms, the father of her twin girls, Ali and Aleeah, and to Jeremy Calvert, the father of her daughter Adalynn.

To see more of Messer, her co-stars, and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.