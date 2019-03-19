‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Slammed For Photoshopping Fully Nude Body On Instagram

The headlines are never tame with Farrah Abraham. Less than 24 hours after posting a fully nude picture to her 2.2 million Instagram followers, the former Teen Mom star is finding herself under fire.

The March 18 snap showing Farrah covering her breasts with a laptop and beverage might have drawn the eye to this star’s assets, but fans weren’t above noticing what appears to be a “Photoshop fail,” The Hollywood Gossip reports. One fan queried why Abraham has “accidentally removed” her belly button.

Posing naked in a bathroom with her hair wrapped up in a towel, Farrah’s March 18 post didn’t seem a million miles off Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram update – the sister to Kim Kardashian is gearing up to launch her ‘Poosh’ lifestyle brand. Much like the Kardashians, the Teen Mom star finds herself on the list of celebrities repeatedly accused of digitally editing their images.

Making headlines for her plastic surgery in 2018, Farrah’s “designer vagina” was, as The Daily Mail reports, “live-streamed.” While the Kardashians are spotted ducking the cameras at various skin clinics around Los Angeles, none seem to have gone as far as Farrah when it comes to cosmetic enhancement. Farrah is a single mother to her daughter, Sophia. Both mother and daughter rose to prominence on 16 and Pregnant.

“It’s so photoshopped she has no belly button,” one fan commented. Another echoed this thought, adding: “They blurred out your belly button.”

Farrah’s eye-popping Instagram somewhat echoes her outspoken personality. Teen Mom OG has seen Farrah disrupt production from her tantrums to the disapproval of children’s teachers (who must be on-set for legal reasons). While the franchise’s other stars are more conventional, Farrah is no Catelynn Lowell.

On March 13, Cosmopolitan covered Farrah’s decision to “quit” Teen Mom in order to pursue a career in the adult entertainment industry. While Farrah arguably has the industry’s “look,” the show’s viewers are mostly saddened by this mother’s decision to enter a less-than-savory domain.

While Farrah’s daughter, Sophia is a regular feature on her mother’s Instagram, there is, admittedly, a less spontaneous nature to the posts compared to those of Lowell, Maci Bookout, or Amber Portwood. With daring necklines and a high ratio of swimwear shots, it seems that Farrah’s agenda is to sell showing flesh.

“I respect a lot of people who respect me,” Farrah told Cosmopolitan. A double-edged sword. With less overall respect than her former co-stars, Abraham remains one of the most controversial celebrities around.