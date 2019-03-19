Constance Nunes Goes Makeup-Free In Sultry Bedtime Photo On Instagram

Constance Nunes took to her Instagram page late on Monday to share a sizzling snapshot of herself lying in bed with no makeup on, allowing her natural, fresh face glow. In the photo in question, the 29-year-old social media starlet is seen in a close-up selfie of her face as she shoots an intense gaze at the onlooker, accentuated by the fierceness of her perfectly manicured eyebrows.

The reality TV star has her lips slightly parted in a seductive way as she lies on her back with her free hand resting on her head. She is wearing her dark brown hair loose as its silky strands scatter behind her in the photo. Because she is not wearing any makeup, a few of Nunes’ sun freckles can be seen on her nose and cheeks.

According to the tag in her post, the Car Masters: Rust to Riches star suggests that her flawless skin is partly thanks to the skin care products by the brand Sunday Riley. Nunes appears to be wearing nothing on her torso in the snap, though it is impossible to say for sure given that she placed the camera right in front of her face, capturing just her shoulders, head and hand.

The post, which Nunes shared with her 286,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,000 likes and close to 170 comments since she posted it last night.

Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the Instagram model took to the comments section to praise her fresh face and naturally gorgeous features, as well as to engage with her comments, which mentions her favorite film.

“Still one of my all-time favourites…Wicked movie…and Eleanor is Gorgeous…” one user said of Gone in 60 Seconds.

“Even more beautiful without make up,” another one chimed in.

As Nunes documented on her Instagram, the Portuguese beauty recently tied the knot in February. The model had previously shared snapshot of her engagement pictures, which were taken in a gorgeous desert location and featured Nunes naked except for a wedding veil and boots in several occasions.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better,” she said of her husband on Instagram.

After having been featured on the Netflix reality show, Nunes is getting more consolidated in her career. However, the model and actress has worked in Hollywood as a stunt worker in several occasions, according to HotCars.