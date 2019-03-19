Cole Sprouse Remembers ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Luke Perry On ‘Busy Tonight: ‘We’re All Going To Miss Him A Lot’

Luke Perry may have died two weeks ago, but the tributes to the late Beverly Hills 90210 actor continue to pour in.

Perry’s Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, is currently making his press rounds to promote his new film Five Feet Apart. Last night, Sprouse and co-star Haley Lu Richardson made an appearance on Busy Philipps’ show Busy Tonight and it comes as no shock that he was asked about the death of Luke Perry. Sprouse told Philipps that he was very close to him and remembered him for the great man that he was.

“In the 26 years I’ve been doing this, he’s the [one] person I’ve never heard a bad thing said about, which is an incredibly impressive thing.”

“He had this thing of speaking when he would get right here, close to your face, which would make you think you’d put your guard up but you let your guard down,” he continued. “He was so passionate about the way he spoke. Everything he talked about was a beautiful and passionate thing. We’re all going to miss him a lot.”

Sprouse also posted a black and white photo of himself and Perry on Instagram on February 28 after it was reported that Perry had suffered a massive stroke and had been rushed to the hospital. In the black and white photo, Sprouse and Perry sit together on what appears to be a bus and Perry has a huge smile on his face as he sports a pair of shades.

So far, the image has earned Cole a ton of attention with over 3.6 million likes in addition to 18,000 comments. While some fans took to the post to send their condolences, countless others said that Luke will really be missed on the hit show, Riverdale. Since Perry ended up not recovering from his stroke and died in the hospital on March 4, Cole has remained relatively silent on the passing on his Instagram page and he did not make a new post after learning that Perry had indeed passed away.

The Inquisitr also recently reported that Perry’s friend Brian Austin Green paid tribute to the actor after his death in a unique way. Green had remained relatively silent on social media following Luke’s passing and received a lot of backlash from his fans. But Brian finally broke his silence by responding to one Twitter follower and telling her that everyone grieves differently and everyone’s process should be respected.

He later said that when Perry died, he decided to pay tribute to him by sending a text message, hoping that Perry would somehow get it, wherever he wass.

Luke was buried last week at a private ceremony in Tennessee.