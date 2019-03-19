‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Denies Jordyn Woods Applied To Work At SUR

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie is setting the record straight regarding a rumor that places Jordyn Woods as her co-worker.

The Bravo star spoke to People on Monday about Kylie Jenner’s possible ex-BFF, particularly addressing the question of whether or not Woods applied for a job at the Lisa Vanderpump-owned establishment. The rumor of Woods applying for a job at the restaurant came just days after she got caught in a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Woods revealed that Thompson kissed her at a party in his Los Angeles home. The Cleveland Cavalier hasn’t addressed the scandal publicly besides tweeting “Fake News” in February.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy tweeted in November that he saw the model inside SUR, “handing in her resume.” The tweet soon caused many to believe the former member of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle was interested in coming on board. Speculation reportedly grew when Marie retweeted a photo of herself with a shocked face under a meme that read “When @jordynwoods turned in her application at SUR.” The reality star then denied Woods actually filled out an application, but confirmed to People that Woods was in the restaurant shortly after the scandal went public.

“No,” Marie replied to the question of whether the Life of Kylie alum filled out an application. “But she really did go into SUR like a day or two after all of this… broke. She had an appearance like around the corner and went into SUR at first, so she’s like standing at the bar and looks like she’s waiting for an interview, but she did not turn in a resume.”

Marie also added that Woods’ employment at SUR wouldn’t work because “none of us have an ounce of respect for her.”

Woods, 21, has yet to confirm or deny she wanted to work at SUR, where Vanderpump Rules is shot. The model has, however, reportedly been on the radar of multiple beauty and fashion brands since appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. According to The Blast, the influencer has reportedly scored new and lucrative makeup and fashion deals in London and Dubai. Woods and her momager, Elizabeth, are reportedly going to London to sign “several new deals.” She is also reportedly working with marketing guru Sheeraz Hasan for handling her business from Hollywood to Dubai. Hasan has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Logan Paul, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian.

Woods is also active on Instagram again, sporting a new bob haircut and little to no makeup in her photos. In one post, she is wearing a green bikini to promote swimwear company, Iconic Swim.

“Ahh the sun is finallly back..” she captioned a snapshot on St. Patrick’s Day.