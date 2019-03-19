‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Gushes Over Love Cassie Randolph After Whirlwind Week

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood have only been a public couple for a week now, but The Bachelor stars have seemingly packed a lot into that week. After their finale aired last Tuesday night on ABC, they did some additional media and spent time at the beach with her family and friends over the weekend. Now, Underwood is gushing over his gal and sharing a little behind-the-scenes scoop on what else she’s kept up with during this crazy week.

Colton and Cassie have shared plenty of selfies during this past week of being able to be public and they’ve looked happy and in love. However, according to Underwood’s latest Instagram post, Randolph was perhaps a little stressed when the cameras weren’t snapping shots.

In addition to appearing on shows with Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Kimmel, and the crew of The View, Cassie has been determined to keep up on her school work. As The Bachelor fans know, she recently started a master’s degree program to pursue certification in speech pathology and it seems she’s been studying in every spare moment this past week.

Now only has The Bachelor star been studying and taking quizzes in the midst of her busy appearance schedule, but she apparently was also hit with the flu in the midst of all of this. Despite all of that, Cassie has kept a smile on her face and it seems it’s made her beau fall even more in love with her.

Underwood’s post gushing over Randolph was a big hit with his fans. In just 14 hours of being up on Instagram, it received more than 380,000 likes from his 1.8 million followers. It also received more than 1,500 comments with many Bachelor fans thrilled to see the two doing so well.

Other social media posts have shown Colton determined to win over Cassie’s cats and a tease via Twitter from Underwood that he and his Bachelor love might be back on television sooner rather than later. The post wasn’t terribly specific, but followers immediately started speculating that the couple might be showing up on another ABC show or even getting a spinoff of their own soon.

Not for long tho! We will be back ????✌???? pic.twitter.com/2vEV1ByZsE — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 18, 2019

It was certainly a rocky journey for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph this past season on The Bachelor. Despite some doubts as they had their last dates, the two say that the past few months have been amazing and that they are already making plans for the future.

Will Colton and Cassie prove their doubters wrong and go the distance? The Bachelor fans are definitely rooting for them to be a big franchise success story.