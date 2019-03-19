Devin Brugman Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini In Latest Instagram Snap

Devin Brugman brought a little extra heat to a Bahamian beach for her latest snap on Instagram. The busty model shared a photo of herself knee-deep in sand while she prepped for a day of soaking up some rays.

In the shot, Brugman rocked a tiny white bikini that showed off her sun-kissed skin. The top, which barely covered her most delicate assets, highlighted the model’s buxom chest and ample cleavage. Her curvaceous thighs were on full display, and the small stringy bottoms gave a glimpse of her chiseled abs.

Brugman wore her hair in long beach-babe waves, and rocked a dramatic, cascading part to give the laid-back look a bit of glam. She gave a wide smile to the camera and showed off her elegant makeup, including heavy sweeps of bronzer and some glistening gold eyeshadow. The model topped the look off with a rose-colored gloss that made her plump pout stand out.

Brugman perched in front of an enviable seascape, and the crystal blue water capped with frothy-white waves provided the perfect backdrop for her stunning attire. In front of her, Brugman laid out a wide-brimmed straw hat — perfect for a day at the beach — and two bottles of suntan lotion.

While vacationing in the Bahamas, Brugman has shared several snaps of herself and her friends enjoying the sunshine. Over the weekend, the model went for a dip in the clear ocean, sans bikini top, for a sultry pic. The model showed off her drenched body, and covered her chest with her hands.

For that shot, she wore her dark locks slicked back. She looked off-camera, and gave a flirty pout. The gorgeous sunset could be seen behind her, flashing purples and blues over the dazzling water. As she placed one leg in front of her to brace her stance in the ocean, she gave a side-view of her curvy backside.

And just yesterday, Brugman and fellow model Natasha Oakley rocked matching leopard print bathing suits while they enveloped one another in a warm embrace. With their limbs entangled, the duo smiled widely while flaunting their voluptuous bodies.

In the photo of the two gal pals, Brugman wore her chestnut-colored locks in long waves that spilled over her shoulders and back, and Oakley wore her honey-colored hair in voluminous, bouncy curls that framed her tan face. The friends — who run the popular Instagram page “A Bikini A Day” — have frequently shared photos of one another while on vacations, trips, and nights out on the town.

As always, fans will be keeping a watchful eye on Brugman’s social media to catch the next glimpse of the gorgeous model — and the interesting attire she will choose for her next adventure.