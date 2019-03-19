Joy Villa Wears A Gown With Obscene Anti-Planned Parenthood Message To Film Premiere

Singer attended premiere of 'Unplanned,' wanted to amplify the 'underlying message of the film.'

Singer Joy Villa stepped out on Monday night for the premiere of a new pro-life film, wearing a custom-made gown emblazoned with the phrase “F*ck Planned Parenthood,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Villa was sporting the hot pink latex gown in order to echo the anti-abortion sentiments of the film Unplanned when she attended the premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

The film tells the story of a former Planned Parenthood clinic director named Abby Johnson, who changed her stance on abortion and pro-life and pro-choice issues after working for the organization for over eight years in Texas. She resigned in 2009, and became a pro-life activist — and a darling of anti-abortion supporters.

“I told Johnson I wanted to do a custom dress for the premiere because I wanted her to be in on it, because this is her film, her story, it’s very personal,” Villa said. “She went on to make an offhand remark and said, ‘or we could always do ‘F*ck Planned Parenthood.’ It’s controversial enough to get people’s attention and it also is the underlying message of the film.”

Appearing at Monday night’s premiere in such fashion isn’t Villa’s first foray into expressing controversial views via her clothing choices. She has sought and garnered plenty of media attention for wearing a number of pro-life and pro-Trump dresses over the past three years. Her most recent such outing was last February, when she wore a dress emblazoned with the hand-painted phrase, “Build The Wall.” She accented that message with barbed wire and a spiky headdress, as well as a fire-engine red handbag that said “Make America Great Again,” an homage to the infamous hat that debuted during President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

Both the “Wall” dress and the pink anti-Planned Parenthood gown were custom-made by Orange County-based Desi Lee Allinger-Nelson of Desi Designs Couture.

When Villa was asked about how the hot-pink dress seemed to evoke Barbie, she said she “believes in women’s health care,” but with an important caveat.

“Abortion is not health care and Planned Parenthood has been pushing that and indoctrinating girls with pink and girliness,” she said. “So that’s why my dress is hot pink and very girly.”

Joy Villa at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Villa’s dress is not Unplanned‘s first brush with controversy. Christian groups and some Hollywood figures objected to the MPAA giving the film an “R” rating, claiming it was unjustified and indicative of an underlying bias in Hollywood against the film’s anti-choice message. The MPAA responded that the rating came about because the film depicts an actual abortion on-screen, which it deemed “objectionable.”