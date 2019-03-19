George Conway Hits Back After Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘Total Loser’

Just minutes after President Donald Trump called George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, a “total loser” on Twitter Tuesday morning (as The Inquisitr reported), Conway fired back with a series of tweets, escalating the ongoing Twitter feud between the two men.

Conway implied that Trump suffered from narcissistic personality disorder after the president called him a “loser”; Trump quoted a tweet from his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, who claimed that the president turned Conway down for a job he “desperately wanted.” Parscale also alleged that Conway hurt his wife because he was jealous of her success.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!” Parscale tweeted.

“A total loser!” Trump replied.

Not long after that, Conway took to Twitter and told Trump that his reply was somewhat of a teachable moment.

“Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!” the lawyer said on Twitter.

Conway then posted another tweet that listed the diagnostic criteria of narcissistic personality disorder.

Conway’s next tweet referred to a Rolling Stone article that suggested pathological narcissism was the key to Trump’s behavior, noting that when a person understands the disorder, they can understand how the president is “unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold.”

This is not the first time Conway has lashed out at Trump.

On Monday, the Harvard graduate posted an image of the cover of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders along with the criteria for narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality.

Last week, Conway suggested that a “serious inquiry” needed to be made into the president’s “condition of mind,” and another tweet claimed his condition was getting worse.

Whether or not impeachment is in order, a serious inquiry needs to be made about this man’s condition of mind. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

The Conways have remained civil in public while their relationship becomes a hot topic as George Conway and the president continue to express animosity toward one another. The president’s counselor does not appear to be worried about their online spats. In fact, Conway told Fox News last year that her husband’s opinions did not affect her, Newsweek reported. She also told reporters on Monday that she does not share her husband’s concerns, according to CNBC.