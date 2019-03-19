Wendy Williams Says She’s In Treatment For Addiction, Living In A Sober House

Wendy Williams told her fans on Tuesday morning that she is currently living with addiction issues, and that she’s taking the appropriate steps to get herself clean and sober.

According to The Blast, Wendy Williams admitted on her talk show this week that she is currently living in a sober house in the tri-state area as she undergoes a battle with addiction.

Williams did not reveal what she is addicted to, but the talk show host has admitted to struggles with cocaine in the past, adding that she never fully received treatment for the issue.

Wendy told her viewers and studio audience that every day she films her show, does Pilates, and then spends time with her family, which includes her husband and son, before heading to the sober living house where she is placed on lockdown for the evening.

The facility also offers 24-hour sober coaching and has a 10 p.m. lights out policy. Wendy reveals that nobody has known about her treatment except for her husband and son until she decided to share the news on Tuesday.

Williams stated that she and the “smelly men” that she lives with at the home have become family, and that she often has long conversations with them about the struggles of addiction. She added that the facility acts as a bridge between rehab and her real life, helping to keep her clean and sober as she learns to live substance free.

The news of Wendy Williams’ addiction issues comes just days after she returned to her talk show following an extended absence. Williams left the show in January after claiming that she was struggling with complications from Graves’ disease.

The show aired re-runs before tapping celebrity guest hosts such as Nick Cannon and Jerry O’Connell to fill in for the ailing Williams.

According to Hollywood Life, after her return to television, Williams announced that she was starting a 24-hour hotline for people who need help and are struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

“We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse. Everyone is at risk from the inner cities to more affluent communities. My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope,” Williams stated of the hotline.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her daily talk show. Check local listings for channel and time.