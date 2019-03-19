Anderson Cooper Scores Two-Book Deal & Here’s When The First One Will Debut

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has just scored a two-book deal with Harper Publishing and his first book, a collaboration with historian Katherine Howe, will be released in 2022 reported Page Six.

The news outlet reported that the CNN and 60 Minutes correspondent will work alongside Howe, who reportedly pens works of fiction about witchcraft. The first release for the twosome is scheduled for sometime in 2022.

This is not the first time Cooper has penned his own tome. He previously published “Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival” and “The Rainbow Comes and Goes.” The latter book he co-authored with his mother, socialite Gloria Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt and Cooper’s shared work was a conversation between the two via email where mother and son took a frank look at their lives, the things that matter to them, and what they still wanted to learn about each other.

Until the books are published, Cooper can be seen during his nightly news show, Anderson Cooper 360, where he recently took the President of the United States to task over comments he made on Twitter during the days March 16-17 regarding late Republican Senator John McCain.

During a segment titled “Keeping Them Honest,” Cooper remarked that Donald Trump’s tweets came after court documents that revealed an associate of McCain shared the contents of the Steele Dossier with the media. The Steele Dossier is a private intelligence report which contains 17 memos written between June and December 2016 by Christopher Steele, former head of the Russia Desk for British intelligence that is alleged to allude to collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. In a tweet, Trump called the documents a “stain” on the late senator.

“One swipe at Senator McCain wasn’t enough. He also referred to him as ‘last in his class (Annapolis) John McCain.’ In keeping them honest, Senator McCain was fifth from last in his class at Annapolis. John McCain never threatened the president of his college to keep his grades secret. Donald Trump did that, according to Michael Cohen,” said Cooper.

McCain served as a naval aviator for 22 years, was shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and was kept as a POW and regularly tortured for six years. He was later awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service to the United States of America.

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Trump deferred the draft in Vietnam five times, once for allegedly having bone spurs in his foot reported Cooper during the segment.

Cooper will continue both his work on CNN and as a 60 Minutes correspondent while he works on his collaboration with Howe. A date for the second book where duties will be shared between the two writers has not yet been released.