Donald Trump Praised ‘Total Loser’ George Conway’s Skills As A Lawyer In 2006 Letter

Donald Trump and George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, have been slinging insults at each other recently. But the president apparently didn’t always consider the 55-year-old lawyer to be such a bad guy. In a 2006 letter published by The Washington Post, Trump praised Conway was a “top trial lawyer” and thanked him for his “wonderful” service.

Conway has spent the past few days calling into question Trump’s mental health and suggesting that someone should have him examined for his seemingly pathological need to lie, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life?” he tweeted.

Trump fired back, as The Inquisitr wrote, saying that Conway was “a total loser,” in response to a tweet suggesting that Conway was lashing out because he was upset he didn’t get a job with the administration.

But The Washington Post found a letter revealing that Conway and Trump worked together and that Trump believed Conway was an efficient and effective lawyer.

The letter, dated April 13, 2006, appears on Trump’s letterhead and contains what looks like his signature at the bottom.

“I wanted to thank you for your wonderful assistance in ridding Trump World Tower of some very bad people,” it reads.

“What I was most impressed with was how quickly you were able to comprehend a very bad situation. In any event, the building has now been normalized, and the employees are no longer doing menial tasks, etc. for our former Board Members.”

“PS—And, you have a truly great voice, certainly not a bad asset for a top trial lawyer!” Trump concluded.

Conway has gained a reputation as a fierce critic of the president and has nearly 400,000 followers supporting him.

This was the article that first got me to really understand you, @realDonaldTrump. Once someone understands narcissistic personality disorder, they understand you—and why you’re unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold.https://t.co/5RPQL9xntA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

Conway also tweeted this week that Trump may have a narcissistic personality disorder and has posted images of the definition of the disorder from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). He has sounded the alarm, saying that he believes the president is deteriorating and it could have negative implications for the country.

In November, Conway, who is a conservative, formed a group for like-minded lawyers to speak out against Trump’s behavior and told people that they shouldn’t take anything the president says at face value because of his propensity to lie.

Conway and his wife maintain a civil face despite the fact that he is frequently criticizing her boss. When asked about her husband’s opinions, she said that they don’t impact her or the job that she is doing for the president.