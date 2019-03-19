‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Instagram Cleavage, Insists ‘I’m Not A Slut’

Lindsey took the time to defend herself from haters.

Three days after sharing a racy shower video, Lindsey Pelas is once again updating her Instagram account while wearing next to nothing. On March 19, 2019, the Playboy model showcased her ample cleavage and derrière to her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

With a string bikini that just about covers her modesty and a rear-centric positioning, the self-proclaimed “genetically gifted” model is putting her money where her mouth is. Her waist-length blonde hair dazzles in the sunlight, although the side boob is likely what prompted over 130,000 likes.

The model’s risqué poses and ample breasts make her career climb a no-brainer, but Pelas is a model who can speak for herself. In 2016, Cosmopolitan profiled Lindsey.

“I first realized that I was sexy when I was around 14. My boobs were big, but I didn’t know they were big until I got a reaction from the boys.”

As per her interview, Pelas “feels good” taking “cute” pictures of herself. The model went on to highlight that her racy photos are for herself and that she is neither trying to “date” nor “sleep” with anyone. Comments on the March 19 photo are largely from Pelas’ male fanbase. One simply reminded her that she has “a perfect body.” Lindsey is followed on Instagram by fellow model Sara Underwood, as well as celebrity Blac Chyna.

On March 18, a similarly scantily-clad picture emerged on Lindsey’s Instagram. The playful caption encouraged fans to “pinch” her, as she is “bored” — although the latter words seem particularly poignant at this time. Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” has become something of a smash hit as late. The 2019 track is essentially a phrase – Grey’s Anatomy star, Ellen Pompeo, has even posted a video of herself dancing along to the song.

In 2016, Pelas dated notorious playboy Calum Best. Despite her choice of man and career, Lindsey maintains her integrity.

“I don’t even enjoy the word ‘slut-shamer’ because I feel like it’s validating the word [slut]. I’m not actually a slut. The fact that I’m wearing a short dress doesn’t make me a slut. I refuse to accept the word ‘slut’ as part of my description. It’s misogyny. If you insult women for their bodies online, I feel sorry for you.”

A significant following on Instagram now places an influencer in the position to endorse, regardless of their career path. At the upper echelon, Kylie Jenner can command up to $1 million per sponsored Instagram post, CNBC reports. Her sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall — command slightly less. From the cast of Teen Mom to the Playboy Mansion’s occupants, putting that face to a brand is now the fastest way to earn cash. Pelas joins their ranks, mostly conducting fitness-centric promotion.