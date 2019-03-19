James Corden Slated To Host The Tony Awards For The Second Time

Once again, James Corden will be taking the stage to host the Tony Awards this year.

According to Deadline, this is the talk show host’s second time hosting the show as he previously hosted the 70th Annual Tony Awards. Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing president Heather Hitchens recently released a statement over how thrilled they are they Corden will be taking the stage once again.

“James is not only a beloved talent, he is also a veteran of the stage and has a true passion for Broadway. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us this year at the Tony Awards.”

As fans know, Corden took home a Tony Award back in 2012 for Best Performance by a Leading Actor for his role in One Man. Two Guvnors. The TV personality also hosts the popular Carpool Karaoke series on his late-night show and it’s no secret that he has an amazing talent for singing, making him the perfect person for this gig.

Just like St. Martin and Hitchens, Corden also released a statement to the press to express his excitement over hosting for the second time.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards, the Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night,” he shared.

In addition, Jack Sussman, who serves as executive vice president of Specials, Music, and Live Events at CBS Entertainment also weighed in on James’ upcoming hosting gig and had nothing but amazing things to say about the Late Late Show host. Sussman shared that CBS is thrilled to have Corden on the broadcast and called him an “incredibly charming host, brilliant performer and fearless on stage.”

A few weeks ago, James got in the musical spirit with the Jonas Brothers. As The Inquisitr shared, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas appeared on The Late Late Show for the week and chatted about a number of topics, including their highly-anticipated reunion. As the brothers explained, they began filming a reunion special about a year and a half ago and during filming, they realized that something in their lives was missing — their former band.

After that, the boys got back together and dove into work, writing a ton of new music and even planning to go out on tour together. Most recently, the boys released their hit single “Sucker,” which skyrocketed to No. 1 on the charts. It’s safe to say that both the Jonas Brothers and James Corden have bright futures ahead of them.

The Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 9, on CBS.