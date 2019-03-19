Video Of Trump Telling Fake Story About General Who Killed Muslims With Bullets Dipped In Pig Blood Resurfaces

Trump's response to the Christchurch shooting is under tight scrutiny.

In light of the devastating terrorist attack at two New Zealand mosques which killed 49 people, the reaction of world leaders is under scrutiny. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s remarkable speech in the House where she refused to name the perpetrator of the dastardly act has won her praise, but U.S. President Donald Trump has been less forthcoming in his denouncement of the criminal. Although Trump condemned the terrorist attack, he has refused to blame the tragedy on white supremacism, which observers believe is experiencing a rapid global rise. Now, with the media being ever more careful about Trump’s words, a 2016 video where he is heard telling a group of supporters a fake story has resurfaced, as reported by Independent.

The video, which has gone viral on social media over the last few hours, sees Trump concoct a fake story about a U.S. general who reportedly killed 49 Muslims with bullets dipped in pig’s blood. He made the bizarre speech in front of supporters during a 2016 campaign rally in South Carolina, where the then-candidate reportedly recreated an atrocity ordered by John Pershing in the early 20th century.

“General Pershing, did you ever hear? Rough guy, rough guy. And they had a terrorism problem,” Trump said, referring to a rebellion by the Muslim Moro people during the Philippine-American War.

Trump went on to say that “they” — the Muslims — don’t like to eat pig’s meat, which is why General Pershing punished them in the manner described here.

“He took 50 terrorists, and he took 50 men, and he dipped 50 bullets in pig’s blood. You heard that right? He took 50 bullets and he dipped them in pig’s blood, and he had his men load up his rifles, and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people and the 50th person, he said, ‘You go back to your people and you tell them what happened.'”

You can see Trump making the comments on YouTube.

Trump tells fake story about US general slaughtering 49 Muslims using bullets dipped in pig’s blood, in resurfaced video https://t.co/d2LrOGRNj7 — The Independent (@Independent) March 19, 2019

Before Trump made the comments, he told his supporters that his anecdote has been taken from history books — where he apparently read it — but historians say this cannot be farther from the truth. Historians who have studied General Pershing claim that he made no account of ever having committed such an act in his memoir, and there is no written record which can possibly corroborate Trump’s fake story.

Social media is calling out the president for not denouncing the New Zealand shooter, and the video resurfacing all over Twitter and Facebook seems to have been an effort in that direction.