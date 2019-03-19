Cardi B. Mourns Loss Of Super Fan Who Died Of Cancer

Cardi B. is mourning the tragic loss of her super fan Alaysia Crockett. According to The Jasmine Brand, on Monday, March 18, Cardi B. took to Instagram to share details about her encounter with Alaysia prior to her untimely death. The “I Like It” rapper shared a photo of herself with Alaysia when they met. She began her post offering condolences to Alaysia’s family.

“This makes me so sad. RIPbaby girl. My condolence to her wonderful parents and family.”

Cardi B. went on to recall the day she met Alaysia. The famed rapper admitted the young girl was physically weak yet strong in spirit. Despite her condition, she was happy to have the opportunity to meet her favorite rapper.

“When I met this young lady I literally had to hold her and put her against my body cause she couldn’t barely stand yet she was sooo happy in a great spirit and her make up on super fleek,” Cardi said when sharing a photo she took with Alaysia. “Her parents were so happy. Heaven gained the prettiest angel your not in pain anymore [sic].”

Cardi B. concluded with a colorful remark saying, “F**k cancer.” You can check out Cardi B.’s post by clicking here.

In a matter of hours, Cardi B.’s heartfelt post has gone viral with nearly four million likes. More than 40,000 of Cardi B.’s fans from all around the world have also shared their reaction to post offering their condolences as well. Diddy and Chance the Rapper were also among the celebrities who also chimed in.

The latest news follows a string of reports capturing heartfelt moments of Cardi B. with her fans. According to Complex magazine, Cardi B. was photographed with another fan back in February. At the time, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made a surprise visit to a little fan being treated at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta inside Egleston Hospital. The hospital took to Instagram with the candid photo of Cardi B. and her young fan.

It’s no secret Cardi B. has been quite busy over the last several weeks but she’s reportedly still made time for her fans. On the heel of her latest collaborative release, “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars, Cardi B. is reportedly preparing for her upcoming summer tour which kicks off in May at the 2019 Hangout Fest on Gulf Shores Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The tour dates that follow can be found here.