Lauren Sanchez’s Brother, Michael, Is Reportedly The Source Of Leaked Texts In Jeff Bezos Mistress Scanda

Report shows Michael Sanchez negotiated and accepted payment from the 'National Enquirer.'

According to The Wall Street Journal, Michael Sanchez, brother to Jeff Bezos’ mistress Lauren Sanchez, is the source of the leaked text messages between the two.

Citing sources “familiar with the matter,” WSJ said Michael Sanchez received $200,000 for the leaked texts. According to the report, Michael Sanchez was paid upfront, and even negotiated the option of selling the texts to other publications if the Enquirer chose not to publish.

This should comes as no surprise to Bezos. According to The Los Angeles Times, his investigators came to the conclusion that Michael Sanchez was involved in the leaks earlier this year. When those reports became public, Michael Sanchez fired back at Bezos’ investigator, Gavin de Becker, for identifying him as giving false information in stories for the Daily Beast and the Daily Mail.

The Times published one of Sanchez’ tweets about Bezos’ investigator that has since been removed.

“Gavin de Becker, @JeffBezos right hand man, spreads fake, unhinged conservative conspiracy theories, ‘dog whistle’ smears, with on-the-record quotes to trashy tabloids; all while his boss owns @washingtonpost & @Amazon. Huh? Remind me, who was in charge of security?”

The Wall Street Journal’s report adds credence to Sanchez’s image as the brother whose slow career as an agent led him to sell-out his sister who, Bezos aside, is doing well for herself. His two most-known clients are cable news pundit Scottie Nell Hughes and dancer Mary Murphy from So You Think You Can Dance.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez began her career co-hosting Good Day LA, reporting for the celebrity news show Extra, and eventually hosting So You Think You Can Dance.

She acquired her helicopter and pilot’s license and currently works as an aviation cinematographer. Her Santa Monica-based company Black Ops Aviation worked on the movie Dunkirk, and also shot footage for Bezos’ space tourism company Blue Origin.

It is unclear how Michael Sanchez reportedly acquired the texts.

Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced they were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage on Twitter the day before the National Enquirer published the expose of his affair with Lauren Sanchez.

Lauren Sanchez is currently married to Patrick Whitesell for 13 years and they share two children together. She also has a son from a previous relationship.

People Magazine reported earlier this year that though the two are still living in the same home, that they are in the process of getting a divorce with a source saying their marriage has been troubled for some time.