Tom Ford Goes Viral For Alleged Comments Calling Melania Trump A ‘Glorified Escort’

Tom Ford was trending on Twitter Tuesday, for allegedly insulting the First Lady in comments that have not yet been verified.

Tom Ford’s name was the number 2 trending topic in the United States on Tuesday due to a comment he may or may not have made, reports Bossip.

It is not clear where the alleged comment originated, but it has spread quickly throughout social media.

“Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump: ‘I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men.'”

As of this writing, Ford is the ninth most trended topic with over 19,000 tweets circulating about the designer thus far.

Ford is currently being credited with the above comment, however, there is no official publication or media source that can be attributed to the quote.

Some suspect the tweet to be nothing but a hoax. Regardless, judging by the posts and re-tweets, it has already become fodder for a large swathe of would-be meme-ers.

A fraction of the immediate reactions tended toward the negative, as one Twitter user was definitely not a fan of Ford’s words:

“I would call for a MAGA Boycott of #TomFord but us Trump Supporters can’t afford Tom Ford. #WalmartLife #USA.”

Many of the comments took aim at Trump supporters or were in support of Ford in light of his assumed dig at the First Lady.

Catfish’s Nev Schulman wrote, “Love the shade(s) Tom Ford @TOMFORD,” underneath a photo of him wearing what are presumably Ford-designed sunglasses.

One Twitter user said, “The MAGA folks boycotting Tom Ford know he doesn’t make the trucks, right?”

Another posted, “Let me spray on this Tom Ford sample I got from Sephora… supporting within my price range.”

One user posted a picture of camouflage jacket, with “Trump supporters: I’m going to burn my Tom Ford jacket,” underneath.

Finally, a user wrote, “Trump fans saying they aren’t going to buy ‘any more’ Tom Ford stuff.

Dudes you would have to sell your house & truck and then maybe, MAYBE you could afford a pair of socks, possibly a scarf.”

The famous designer has spoken on Melania Trump before. A few years ago, Ford appeared on The View, recounting when he was given the opportunity to dress Trump but declined. He explained that she was “not necessarily his image” and admitted that he was a Democrat that voted for Hilary Clinton and was “very disappointed” that she was not in the White House. He added that even if he was offered to dress Clinton, he would not want her wearing his clothes as they were “too expensive.”

When Joy Behar asked him if he thought Trump should refrain from wearing expensive clothes, he replied, “I’m to leave that up to Melania.”