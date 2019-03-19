Cole Sprouse And Haley Lu Richardson Took A ‘Wild Strip Club Tour’ While Filming ‘Five Feet Apart’

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson certainly know how to have some fun.

The co-stars made an appearance on Busy Tonight on Monday, March 18, to promote their new film Five Feet Apart when, according to Entertainment Tonight, the actors revealed some of the crazy antics they got into while shooting the movie in New Orleans.

The film follows the story of two teenagers with cystic fibrosis — played by Sprouse and Richardson — who fall in love at the hospital. Haley explained to the late-night show’s host Busy Philipps that it was difficult for her to portray such a heavy role for hours at a time. Luckily, the movie was shooting in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and she and Cole were easily able to find a way to keep the mood light after their long days of filming.

“She took us on the most wild strip club tour inside of New Orleans,” Cole revealed to the audience, who let out a few laughs at the news.

Haley chimed in, explaining that she felt that she was “sheltered” being only 23-years-old and had never been to a strip club, so she decided to fix that.

“We were in New Orleans doing this heavy movie and, like, on the weekends, all I wanted to do was get drunk and go to strip clubs,” she confessed. “So that’s what we did.”

The adventure seems to have been a good time for both of the actors, though Cole did find himself in a somewhat awkward situation throughout the night.

“Apparently a lot of the strippers watch Disney Channel,” he said.

Cole starred with his twin brother Dylan in Disney Channel’s hit show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008, and later on its follow-up series, The Suite Life On Deck.

Haley, however, was too mesmerized by the dancers to notice that her co-star was so easily recognized.

“I was like, ‘How are you doing that? And you’re making that much money. And you’re getting a workout. And you’re hot!'” she said.

The pair continued dishing on their “wild” night, explaining that they started at female strip clubs, but ended their excursion at a venue a la Magic Mike with male dancers, though likely to Cole’s relief, none of their private parts were exposed.

“Alcohol and dongs are a no go,” the actor confirmed.

While the pair were no doubt tackling a tough subject in their newest movie, it’s good to know they were able to relax and have some fun together throughout the process.

Catch Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson in their film Five Feet Apart, which is in theaters now.