‘Southern Charm’s’ Patricia Altschul Has A Mic Drop Moment Before Her Thomas Ravenel Deposition

Altscul's Twitter reaction to being called a 'monster' is hysterical.

With Southern Charm season 6 quickly approaching, the off-set goings on have already preheated the level of drama, and the girl gang is once again ready. This includes the cast matriarch, Patricia Altschul, who proved this week that she is as snarky as ever, as she brought her A-game to Twitter.

Bravo shared a link on Twitter which stated that the doyenne was one of “America’s best party hosts.” While other Bravo stars like Captain Lee applauded this credit, saying “well earned,” others were not so complimentary, suggesting that Altschul wasn’t always so nice.

“Ugh everyone forgets what a monster she has been in the past.”

Sure, Patricia had several options, she could have lashed out, ignored the comment or walked away with hurt feelings, but instead, she handled it with trademark panache.

“What makes you think it’s in the past??”

Others pointed out the difference between being a monster and telling it like it is, which is refreshing as opposed to the duplicity of some people on reality television.

“Ha! If being a strong woman who sticks to her guns is a monster then yes!”

But Altschul has been clear that she knows when to demure and when to speak her mind, and the off-screen drama with former cast member, Thomas Ravenel is certainly testing her patience, says The Inquisitr. Ravenel served Altschul with a subpoena in order to get her to give a deposition in his child custody case with the mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis.

Ravenel had also tried to drag Bravo and the show’s production company, Haymaker into the matter after his termination, but they are pushing back, saying that it is the former politician who is involving others in what should be a private family matter. Ravenel suggested that Bravo is in collusion with Dennis to say that they are all using his personal life as a storyline and he wants to pull the plug on all of it by preventing the children from being on the show as they have been since their births.

Lawyers for Bravo suggest that Ravenel should stop “his own public mudslinging in the pleadings he has filed in this case, stop posting photos and videos of his children on the internet, join Dennis’s request to seal this Court’s records.”

“Ravenel’s actual interest appears to be to prohibit anyone besides himself from maintaining a public platform to discuss this lawsuit now that he is no longer a cast member on Southern Charm.”

Bravo is asking the court to compel Thomas Ravenel to pay all of their legal bills connected to this matter. The Inquisitr says that Ravenel has bigger problems as he is facing criminal charges related to the alleged sexual assault of the family nanny in 2015. The Charleston, South Carolina prosecutor filed documents to increase charges against the former state treasurer who previously served ten months in federal prison for cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

Much of this courtroom drama will unfold while season 6 of Southern Charm is airing on Bravo, starting next month.