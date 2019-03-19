Wade Robson Speaks Out About ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash, Listening To Michael Jackson’s Music

Wade Robson is speaking out about the aftermath of Leaving Neverland for the first time since the documentary aired on television, and he has also touched on whether or not people should stop listening to Michael Jackson’s music.

According to TMZ, Robson was stopped by paparazzi this week and asked about the aftermath of Leaving Neverland. Robson, who, along with James Safechuck, made shocking accusations against Michael Jackson in the documentary, detailing the horrific sexual abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of the King of Pop.

The fallout from the documentary has been severe, with many fans denouncing MJ’s music, radio stations banning his songs, and much more. However, Robson says that fans have to decide for themselves whether or not they want to, or can, listen to Jackson’s music after hearing his story of sexual abuse.

Wade says that he personally doesn’t listen to Michael’s music because it’s a trigger for him, but that he is not to judge others who continue to appreciate Jackson’s work.

Robson claims that he’s gotten “an incredible outpouring of support” from his friends, family, and strangers since the documentary aired. He also says that other survivors of sexual abuse have been reaching out to him to share their own personal stories.

While Wade Robson doesn’t give much of an opinion on fans listening to Michael Jackson’s music, he does say that he hopes Leaving Neverland helps people take a step back and “question who it is that we’re worshiping.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been divided about Robson and Safechuck’s claims in the film, especially since the men had defended Jackson in the past. The question about why they chose to speak out after Michael’s death has also been hotly debated.

However, both Wade and James remain diligent in their storytelling and their claims that they were abused by MJ for many years, starting from early ages and continuing through their early teenage years.

In addition, since the response to the documentary has been so overwhelming, the film’s director, Dan Reed, says he would love to explore Jackson’s child molestation trial further in a possible sequel.

“I would love to do that. The film I would really like to make following this one is the trial of Michael Jackson. I could only do that if the victim and his family participate. It would be a much weaker film (if they didn’t). I don’t want to follow Leaving Neverland with a weaker film. If Gavin Arvizo and his family would agree to participate, I would very much like to tell the story of that trial. I think it’s fascinating and astonishing that Michael was acquitted,” Reed told Film Stage.

Fans can see Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s accusations against Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland, which is currently streaming on HBO.