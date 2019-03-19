Michael Jackson’s Former Video Producer Believes ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers

Michael Jackson’s former music video producer reportedly believes the accusations of sexual abuse made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the men who alleged the King of Pop robbed them of their childhood in the documentary film Leaving Neverland. In the wake of the film’s HBO debut and the subsequent special hosted by Oprah Winfrey at the documentary’s conclusion, Rudi Dolezal says he “understands” why both Robson and Safechuck defended Jackson when first asked about the alleged abuse.

Page Six reported that Dolezal first met Jackson when he filmed the singer’s “Dangerous” tour in Munich in 1992. He said to the news outlet in response to allegations that Jackson sexually preyed on young boys in the documentary film that he “[believes] almost every word.”

“It’s brilliant work,” Dolezal added.

Both Robson and Safechuck did not come forward initially because of fear of threats by Jackson’s fans. The men have been attacked on social media and online since Leaving Neverland aired by fans who seem to have difficulty separating the alleged actions of the man from the music he made.

“Nobody would stop Michael,” Dolezal said. “It’s hard to believe an icon is a con. If the Michael Jackson legend is destroyed by this, the person responsible is Michael Jackson — no one else.”

Jackson’s accusers both agreed during the documentary that the singer and songwriter was a brilliant performer, but that did not overshadow the events that purportedly transpired between Robson, Safechuck, and the singer, who allegedly molested the boys beginning when they were just 7- and 10-years old.

Leaving Neverland pulled the curtain back on Jackson’s alleged relationships with both the boys and their families. It also dove into the reasons why both Robson and Safechuck never came forward initially with their claims, the “grooming” that allegedly occurred with both the boys and their parents so they would be allowed to sleep in the same bed with Jackson, and the claims that there were others that stayed silent about abuse due to fear of retribution.

Dolezal also revealed the following shocking personal allegations regarding the singer to Page Six.

He alleged that Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, once told him that he “trained” a 4-year-old Michael to be quicker with his dance steps by putting him on a hot stovetop barefoot. Dolezal also alleged that the reason Jackson had so much plastic surgery was that he didn’t want to look like his father. Perhaps his most strange allegation of all was that Jackson would never be filmed unless he was performing, stating that he didn’t “have a nose” because so much cartilage had been removed that the King of Pop had to wear a prosthetic piece on his face.

Dolezal is currently writing a book about late Queen singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury, titled My Friend Freddie.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.