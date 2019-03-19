Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Caught Sharing A Kiss After Motley Crue Show

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale’s romance is heating up quickly with no signs of cooling down. The couple was most recently spotted crashing a Motley Crue show on the Sunset Strip at the Whiskey a Go Go on Monday, where Davidson reportedly had an MC gig, according to TMZ. At the end of the night, the comedian and the actress were seen packing on some PDA in their car.

Photos of the couple showed Davidson leading the way while Beckinsale followed behind, holding his hand. Davidson sported a green tye-dye graphic t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, while Beckinsale dressed up a bit in one-sleeved, off-the-shoulder black mini-dress that showed off her lean legs, as well as black strappy heels. When the couple stepped into their car, they reportedly began to lock lips immediately.

The Motley Crue show followed a red carpet event for the premiere of Netflix’s upcoming film about the iconic rock band, called The Dirt, which Davidson has a role in. The Saturday Night Live star posed for photographers solo at the event at ArcLight Hollywood, as Beckinsale attended separately with friends, E! News reported.

In the film, Davidson plays artist manager Tom Zutuat alongside his good friend Machine Gun Kelly, who plays Tommy Lee, the band’s founding member. The biographical musical comedy-drama directed by Jeff Tremaine is set for release on March 22.

Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25, have been spending much of their time together recently despite negative comments about their age difference. In fact, Davidson addressed the comments during a Saturday Night Live skit earlier this month, noting that it really doesn’t bother them.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” the comedian said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It doesn’t really bother us, but then again I’m new to this.”

He then rattled off several names of stars in “a relationship with a big age difference,” including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tommy Lee, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

Meanwhile, Beckinsale is reportedly “really happy” with Davidson, a source told People last week.

“They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him,” they said.

The pair first started seeing each other after spending the night together at a Golden Globes party in January 2019. The two reportedly flirted the entire evening and looked cozy as they chatted outside the party on a couch for about an hour. Sources said at the time that Davidson and Beckinsale looked very “into” each other. Since then, they have been spotted on several public outings, holding hands and sharing kisses along the way.