Kylie Jenner ‘Terrified’ Khloe Kardashian’s Humiliation Will Happen To Her, Per ‘HL’

Fear is contagious.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly gripped with a new fear, and it isn’t low sales of Lip Kits. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner is said to be “terrified” that Khloe Kardashian’s “embarrassing end” will happen to her, Hollywood Life reports.

February marked the start of Jordyn Woods’ name being mentioned alongside Tristan Thompson’s in a cheating scandal that now leaves Khloe Kardashian a “single mom,” Page Six quoted Kim Kardashian as saying. This year’s drama comes less than a year after Thompson was filmed with another woman just days before his then-girlfriend, Khloe, was due to give birth.

Despite the confidence from her billionaire status, it would appear that Kylie, too, is vulnerable. As Hollywood Life reports, Kylie is petrified that recent “cheating” headlines regarding Travis Scott could well leave her in the same boat as Khloe. In February 2019, Scott vehemently denied cheating allegations, as per E!Online.

“Kylie is terrified Khloe’s embarrassing relationship ending could happen to her too. Kylie would be beyond embarrassed and humiliated if Travis cheated, was inappropriate or in a disrespectful situation with another woman.”

At 21-years-old, Kylie is a mother to Stormi Webster, whose first birthday bash made headlines for being extravagant in typical Kardashian style. Scott attended the party, but Hollywood Life suggests that the 26-year-old rapper is causing Kylie more concern than what was initially apparent.

“Kylie would feel even worse if things did not work out with Travis and she was forced to raise (daughter) Stormi alone.”

The Jordyn Woods scandal comes as particularly challenging to Kylie, given that Woods has been her best friend and confidante since Kylie was a teenager. 2013 marked the Instagram debut from Jenner and Woods. Speaking to Jada Pinkett-Smith via Red Table Talk, Woods insisted that she only “kissed” Tristan, maintaining that she is no “homewrecker.”

Following a rocky relationship with rapper, Tyga, Kylie started dating Travis Scott in 2017. Per Scott’s Rolling Stone interview in December 2018, Kylie was pregnant within “weeks” of dating. A concealed pregnancy followed – something that Kim Kardashian later called the “best-kept secret of our generation” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Solid as Kylie and Travis might seem, the reported insecurities on Kylie’s part don’t seem nonsensical. Tristan is the third basketball player to have allegedly cheated on Khloe. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly battled infidelity from her former relationship with Scott Disick, with a repeat performance from Kourtney’s relationship with Younes Bendjima, which ended in 2018.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” Kylie said in 2018, as the first round of cheating allegations from Travis made MSN‘s headlines.

Kylie was recently spotted attending a Sunday worship service held by the Kardashians, but Scott was nowhere to be seen.