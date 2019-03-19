Sofia Richie Showcases Curves In Sexy Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie is flaunting her model body all over social media, and her fans are loving her latest post.

On Tuesday morning, Richie took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking some short shorts, and showing off her long, lean legs.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia is seen wearing a black romper with a matching black jacket over her top. Richie puts her gams, as well as her ample cleavage, on full display in the picture, as she poses in a cool and calm manner.

The model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen lounging on a pink outdoor swing with a yellow cushion seemingly in a cabana as orange and red curtains shield her from the sun.

Richie has her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands with fall down her back and over her shoulders. She sports a tan and completes her look with a pair of black and white sneakers, layered necklaces, and a pair of trendy, reflective sunglasses.

Sofia dons a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, pink blush, and light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie currently dates Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick. However, Sofia and Kourtney get along great and have even gotten together to take Kardashian and Disick’s kids on a family vacation.

Now that Kourtney’s big 40th birthday is coming up, Sofia is reportedly searching high and low to find the perfect gift for her boyfriend’s baby mama.

“Sofia has never felt more secure in her relationship with Scott now that she feels like a permanent fixture in the Kardashian family. At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Kourtney is said to be having a huge bash to celebrate her milestone birthday and is planning to show everyone that being 40 is fabulous when you’re a Kardashian.

“Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after,” the Kardashian source told Radar Online recently.

