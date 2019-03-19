‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Christine Suspects Rey

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 20, show that Victor receives a shock when he learns about a risky plan. Plus, Christine wants to know Rey’s motivation.

Billy (Jason Thompson), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) worked together to abscond the women to the Abbott cabin. However, there’s one important person who seems to have been left out of the loop. Today, Victor (Eric Braeden) learns of their risky plan, according to She Knows Soaps.

Nick and Billy found a listening device in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house, and they try to make J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) believe they took Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case) to the Dark Horse warehouse. However, according to a report from The Inquisitr, it looks like J.T. was one step ahead of the men, leaving the women in mortal danger. However, there’s a chance that J.T. is not one step ahead of The Mustache, which means that the three escaped convicts may have help headed their way.

Even if Victor hasn’t sent help, there’s a good chance that the three co-conspirators could end up outsmarting J.T. again. After all, they’ve kept him at bay for nearly a year without anybody else’s help. Perhaps this trio will end up rescuing themselves.

Today on #YR, Nikki, Sharon, and Victoria's trip to prison takes a shocking detour. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eXmCNgbocJ pic.twitter.com/oCVJpETUZG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 18, 2019

Rey claimed he wants to make things right after his declaration of love ended in him arresting Sharon. Sometimes the right thing and the legal thing are not the same. This is one of those times, and Rey made a judgment call to try to help the women buy some time while Nick and Billy worked to find J.T.

With the women’s unlikely escape from the van transporting them to prison, Christine (Lauralee Bell) wonders about Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) motives. He confessed to loving Sharon on the witness stand, and now Sharon easily skipped out on her sentence. Christine now thinks the Genoa City police detective had something to do with it.

Nevermind that Rey’s sister Lola (Sasha Calle) just had liver transplant surgery, and he’s been a bit preoccupied with that situation. Christine knows that Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon could not have escaped that van without some type of inside help. Who better to check out than the man who claims he loves Sharon? She’s not wrong, but Rey will have to do a good job bluffing her if he hopes to keep the GCPD off the trail of Sharon and her cabinmates.