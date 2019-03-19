Queen Elizabeth & Kate Middleton Share A Rare Joint Appearance In London

Kate Middleton accompanied the queen to King's College on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked a special event in the royal family as Kate Middleton had her very first public outing with Queen Elizabeth. The duchess married Prince William in 2011, and this marks her first time that no other family members have been seen with her and the 92-year-old monarch. The duo paid a visit to King’s College in central London as they were there to see Bush House. It was a time for them to learn more about the latest technologies on the Strand Campus.

According to People, they were able to watch robotics demos and were on hand to check out one of the new roof terraces where they could spend a few moments enjoying the panoramic sights of London. Kate Middleton accompanied Queen Elizabeth to meet some students who were part of the virtual trading floor as well.

The two women were all smiles as they were greeted by a crowd of royal watchers waiting to catch a glimpse of them as they arrived. The queen and duchess gave a quick wave to the onlookers before they walked into the building for the tour.

Queen Elizabeth wore a pink cashmere coat by Stewart Parvin for the occasion along with her sapphire and diamond brooch attached. Her matching pink hat with purple and white flowers completed her royal style.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked smart in a gray Catherine Walker fit-to-flare coat dress. She also wore a black fascinator and her matching Gianvito Rossi “Piper” pumps. She was carrying a black Mulberry clutch as well.

The Queen and The Duchess meet students from the Entrepreneurship Institute – which supports entrepreneurial thinking, skills and experiences amongst King’s students, staff and alumni. pic.twitter.com/inmzgBRGxg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2019

The Daily Mail also noted that Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton were seen sharing a blue blanket across their laps as they rode in the royal car headed to the campus. The joint engagement gave the 37-year-old royal a chance to spend more time with Her Majesty, possibly getting a few tips on becoming the future queen.

Kate is headed to another engagement after this one. Kensington Palace noted that she will be going solo when she visits the Foundling Museum later today. She had recently become a patron of the museum. She will be learning more about how they transform the lives of young people through art.

The Queen and The Duchess of Cambridge visit one of the Roof Terraces on the 8th floor of @KingsCollegeLon to see the panoramic views of London. pic.twitter.com/zyPTSEc6Mx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2019

The queen and duchess were each handed a bouquet of flowers as they were getting ready to leave the facility to thank them for coming. They spent a few moments chatting with the two girls outside before they hopped in the car.

Despite being 92, Queen Elizabeth is still keeping up with her royal duties with no problem. Kate Middleton is always busy with raising her three children and being involved in mental health issues as well as spending time attending special events such as this one.