Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Stuns In Skintight Black One-Piece On Instagram

One glance at Kelly Gale’s Instagram feed is enough to tell that the Victoria’s Secret model looks good in just about anything. The 23-year-old’s account on the social media platform is full of steamy snaps of her rocking everything from bikinis to workout clothes to lingerie, and her latest addition to the collection certainly didn’t disappoint.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Indian-Australian stunner shared yet another photo of her in a sexy bodysuit for her 1.1 million followers on Instagram that left little to the imagination. Kelly was captured striking a pose in a skintight black one-piece, with the breathtaking background of the bright purple and pink sunset behind her.

Kelly’s revealing outfit did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and flashed an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging, lace-adorned neckline. The number hugged her curves in all the right ways and exposed even more skin with to two small cutouts right underneath her voluptuous bosom. Meanwhile, the extremely high-cut style of the garment exposed the Victoria’s Secret model’s signature curves and flaunted her long, toned legs to anybody that stopped to look at her latest risque upload.

The brown-eyed stunner added a little bit of bling to the barely-there ensemble with a dainty chain necklace and appeared to go natural with both her hair and makeup look, leaving her brown tresses messily hanging down her back and letting her natural beauty shine.

Fans went wild for the breathtaking shot of the gorgeous model, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 22,000 likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the catwalk queen with compliments.

“Wow incredible,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “sooooo hot.”

“You are so gorgeous,” commented a third.

The snap appears to have been taken during Kelly’s vacation in Bali, where she’s been for almost two weeks now following a trip to Stockholm, Sweden. The model has been good about giving fans a glimpse into her stay, revealing that she hiked up a volcano, attempted surfing a couple times, and was even joined by a few monkey friends during her stay.

Kelly has also filled her trip with fun workout activities to keep up with her rigorous six-day-a-week fitness routine. She has participated in sunrise yoga and played a few games of tennis, which she explained to Vogue Australia are some of her favorite ways to get her exercise in when she’s not preparing for a fashion show.