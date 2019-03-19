Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Could Take Plea Deals In College Admissions Scandal Case

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are just two of the about 50 people involved in a huge college admissions scandal, and the actresses could be facing jail time.

According to The Blast, prosecutors are reportedly reaching out to many of the suspects in the scandal to see if they are willing to help themselves avoid time in jail by spilling details on the operation. However, it’s currently unclear if Lori Loughlin and/or Felicity Huffman are among those people.

The feds are reportedly looking to build strong cases against as many of the suspects as they can and have reached out to multiple defendants to see if they can get them to talk. Sources claim that whoever talks first could end up with the best plea deal and possibly avoid a lot of legal consequences, such as time behind bars.

The suspects are allegedly being told to give as much information as possible, as soon as possible, if they have hopes of avoiding a jail cell in the future. Someone who gets a plea deal could end up admitting their guilt and helping the prosecutors convict others involved in the shocking scandal, leaving them getting off with a slap on the wrist, while others who committed the same crimes get much harsher consequences.

Some high powered attorneys have allegedly been called in to defend the suspects, and they’re reportedly telling their clients to keep quiet. However, by doing so they could risk losing out on a plea deal that could keep them out of jail.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman hire legal powerhouses in college admissions scandal https://t.co/Q2mIBIQdOd pic.twitter.com/9Dfd2ampje — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) March 19, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were both arrested last week and brought before a judge. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but a sketch artist who was in attendance drew photos of the celebrities and revealed that Loughlin seemed “arrogant” while going before the judge.

Artist Mona Shafer Edwards described Loughlin as “kind of a defensive deflection like ‘Don’t touch me. What am I doing here? Where are my people? When am I getting out?'”

“It was so defiant. Loughlin came off, and I think it showed in my drawings, a little arrogant. An illustrator can bring that out maybe more than a camera. However, I wasn’t being subjective. I was just drawing what I saw. The way people stand, their body language, their attitude — it all plays a part in an illustration,” Edwards told Fox News, adding that Huffman was much more genuine during her time in court.

Neither Lori Loughlin nor Felicity Huffman has spoken publicly about their part in the college admissions scandal.