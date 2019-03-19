Lea Michele Flaunts Massive Wedding Band On Tropical Honeymoon

Newlyweds Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are soaking up the sun after their gorgeous wedding in Napa, California, last week. While enjoying the tropical weather, Michele took some time to add some pictures of her massive wedding band to her Instagram story, as Us Weekly shared.

Michele flaunted the stunning bauble while holding her hand up against a swoon-worthy, sandy beachscape. She had her hands perfectly manicured with a baby-pink polish, and the emerald cut engagement ring paired with a band of delicate diamonds sparkled in the sun. She strolled across the beach before panning the camera up to reveal the crystal blue waters of the nearby ocean and added the phrase “that wife life” to her video.

The Glee alum then shared a photo of her and her new husband’s silhouettes against the bright sand, as both were holding what appeared to be some tropical drinks. She then added some candids from around their honeymoon destination, including a lazy-looking palm tree and a fruity concoction in a coconut shell.

Michele and Reich’s wedding was a star-studded affair that involved some of Lea’s former Glee costars, including Jonathan Groff, who acted as the “man of honor,” and Darren Criss. Criss performed at the reception, and Michele joined him on stage for a little throwback performance. Glee creator Ryan Murphy officiated the nuptials, and Michele previously opened up to Brides Magazine about the closeness the duo share even after the show has long wrapped up.

“Ryan is like my family. One of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that’s it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal,” Michele said.

People Magazine shared the inside scoop on Michele and Reich’s wedding, including the sweet serenade by Criss and the Tuscan-style dinner. After saying “I do,” the couple scooted off to a private room where they shared grilled cheese and champagne while their guests mingled outside.

They then joined their guests for the sprawling Italian-American dinner that included pasta, red wine, and a family-style passing of plates. Michele was careful not to spill any of the delicious food on her custom Monique Lhuillier strapless silk wedding gown, though.

The newlyweds hit the dance floor with their friends and family for a night of dancing and singing, including their first dance to Haley Reinhart’s “I Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Though the stunning wedding filled the happy couple with many wonderful memories, Michele gushed that she was looking forward to spending her life with her new husband.

“The best days of all will be what we get to do with each other for the rest of our lives. I couldn’t be more grateful,” Michele shared.