‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Reunites The Series’ Fan Favorites

Good Morning America just debuted the official trailer featuring the beloved characters of Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 on Twitter, and it looks to be quite the event for fans of the franchise, who have been waiting nine years for a new installment of the film since Toy Story 3 debuted in 2010.

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy’s former toys have clearly been up to even more shenanigans since fans last saw the animated crew, and if the trailer is any indication, the series will certainly go out with a bang for longtime fans of the films.

Comic Book revealed that Toy Story 4 introduces a new character, a young girl named Bonnie, whom film fans met in Toy Story 3. She is now in possession of Andy’s beloved stable of toys. Both Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are returning to voice the characters of Buzz and Woody and for this film, they will be joined by actors Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, and Keanu Reeves.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.