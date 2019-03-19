‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Reunites The Series’ Fan Favorites

Good Morning America just debuted the official trailer featuring the beloved characters of Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 on Twitter, and it looks to be quite the event for fans of the franchise, who have been waiting nine years for a new installment of the film since Toy Story 3 debuted in 2010.

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy’s former toys have clearly been up to even more shenanigans since moviegoers last saw the animated crew, and if the trailer is any indication, the series will certainly go out with a bang for longtime fans of the films.

Comic Book revealed that Toy Story 4 introduces a new character, a young girl named Bonnie, whom film fans met in Toy Story 3. She is now in possession of Andy’s beloved stable of toys. Both Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are returning to voice the characters of Buzz and Woody and for this film, they will be joined by actors Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, and Keanu Reeves.

Disney unveiled the official synopsis for Toy Story 4 in November 2018 on Pixar Animation’s official website.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy,” stated the Pixar release. Forky will be voiced by comedian Tony Hale.

Comic Book revealed details about the biggest question in the film; just who is Forky and what will his place be in the beloved stable of Bonnie’s toys? Forky is, in reality, an art project made by Bonnie; a spork-turned-arts and crafts project. Forky would rather live his life as intended, as an eating utensil. Instead, he is thrown into the world of the beloved band of toys and has to realize his true worth; will he live his life as intended or forge ahead into a new path chosen for him by his pals.

Tom Hanks, who has voiced the character of Woody for the entire run of the franchise of films, revealed to The Today Show that the film’s “emotional ending” is “a moment in history.”

Hanks had this to say to Today of filming the series’ final scenes: “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually, you’re facing them so you can look right up and you can talk about it. But I didn’t want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me. When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.'”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.