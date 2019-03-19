Paris Jackson Refusing Rehab After Suicide Attempt, Per ‘TMZ’

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, is allegedly refusing to get help and go to rehab after she reportedly tried to commit suicide for the second time last week.

According to TMZ, sources claim that Paris Jackson is refusing another rehab stay after paramedics were reportedly called to her home over the weekend when she allegedly slit her own wrists.

Those close to Jackson claim that she has a lot of emotional issues, as well as some substance abuse issues, but will not head off to rehab as suggested by members of her camp.

The outlet reports that on Saturday, Paris slit her wrists and was rushed to the hospital, where she was put on a temporary 5150 hold. She was later released into the care of her team, who were reportedly ready to pack her up and send her off to rehab on Sunday, but she absolutely refused to be shipped off.

The hospital reportedly released Jackson after she claimed that her lawyers were going to take her to get treatment at UCLA Medical Center. However, she never ended up at the hospital and was spotted hanging out with her boyfriend later that night instead.

The 20-year-old can not be forced into rehab, but those close to her are reportedly worried about her mental state following the release of Leaving Neverland, a documentary that brings about shocking and graphic claims of sexual abuse against her father, Michael Jackson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Paris Jackson never released an official statement about the Leaving Neverland accusations. However, fans did bring them up online, and she claimed that it wasn’t her job to defend her late father.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj is doing a perfect job on his own and I support him, but that’s not my role. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” Paris tweeted in response to a fan last week.

Radar Online reported that Paris doesn’t know what to believe following the horrific allegations brought against her father in the documentary, where Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailed the shocking sexual abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of the King of Pop for years as children.

“Out of all of her siblings, Paris was old enough to remember what was going on back then whether she would like to admit it or not. She remembers her father and she remembers these boys that he would spend time with,” an insider told the outlet.

Paris Jackson currently denies the reports alleging that she tried to commit suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.