Donald Trump Calls Kellyanne Conway’s Husband George ‘A Total Loser’

The ongoing Twitter feud between Kellyanne Conway’s husband George and President Donald Trump devolved to name-calling in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Trump tweeted about Conway in response to a tweet by Brad Parscale, who served as Trump’s digital media director on the 2016 presidential campaign and now serves as the president’s campaign manager for the 2020 election.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!” Parscale tweeted.

Trump’s response was short but sweet.

“A total loser!” wrote the president.

The animosity between the two men has escalated in recent days as Conway has repeatedly broken ranks with his wife, who continues to work at the White House with the official title of counselor to the president. George Conway hasn’t let the fact that his wife’s employer is the president of the United States stop him from throwing rhetorical bombs into the public discourse. As reported on the Fox News website and in other media outlets, Conway took to Twitter on Sunday to unleash more criticism of the president, suggesting that his mental health is in serious decline.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

And Conway was quick to reply to the president’s “loser” tweet with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Trump’s behavior may help people learn more about the very real dangers of mental health problems.

Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job! https://t.co/Dk9bI3sBs7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

Conway also posted a screenshot of a page outlining the diagnostic criteria for therapists to use in order to assess whether a patient has narcissistic personality disorder, which includes things like having a “grandiose sense of self-importance” and being “preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power and brilliance.” Another criterion is “Requires excessive admiration.”

“Tell us, @realDonaldTrump, which of these criteria do you not satisfy?”

All of this comes on top of Conway’s assertions last week that Trump has a mental “disorder,” and that it is time for a closer look at his “condition of mind.”

The history between Conway and Trump is fraught with disagreements and what appear to be broken promises, as it was widely assumed that after Trump took office both Kellyanne and George would be brought on board to work for him in one capacity or another. George was thought to be in line for a job at the Justice Department to head up the civil division, according to a CNBC report. However, shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, Conway withdrew as a candidate for the job.

It was just a few days later that Conway began criticizing the president publicly, using one of Trump’s favorite Twitter phrases to critique the clumsy initial rollout of the president’s travel ban.

“Sad,” Conway wrote.