‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Is Getting Breast Reduction Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pretty open with her fans on social media. According to a report from Hollywood Life, Kailyn took to Twitter on Monday to reveal to her followers that she is getting breast reduction surgery.

“Just met with the doctor for my reduction you guys!!!” Kailyn tweeted to her followers according to the article.

She went into detail and explained why she decided to have the surgery.

“Honestly, I think my huge boobs make me look bigger than I am. Certain clothes do lay right.”

She added, “I’m already a big girl & my boobs don’t help that situation.”

This is not the first time Kailyn has considered getting such a procedure. She revealed back in January 2018 that she had gone to Miami to undergo liposuction and breast reduction surgery. However, she decided at the last minute not to go through with the operations. Instead, she chose to meet with a nutritionist and to go to the gym.

On Twitter, Kailyn has posted about going to the gym a lot over the past few months, so a healthier lifestyle is something she is keeping up with. However, even though she is keeping up with a healthy lifestyle, she feels undergoing breast reduction surgery would be beneficial.

In July 2018, she revealed on her podcast Coffee Convos that she wanted to get her breasts reduced. She explained that her breasts are “massive” and that they “weigh her down.” She even revealed that her breasts have had a negative impact on her posture.

Hopefully, the surgery will go well for Kailyn and she will be able to achieve the results she is hoping for.

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her life with viewers on Teen Mom 2 for years. The show is currently airing new episodes from Season 9 and she has been shown dealing with a lot of drama this season. On the most recent episode, she opened up about her relationship with her youngest son’s father. Kail wondered why he wouldn’t commit to her and opened up about her emotions about the situation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn was tweeting to her followers during the episode. She revealed that although she and Chris Lopez are able to co-parent now, they don’t actually speak to one another and communicate solely through his mother.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and her family.