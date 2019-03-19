‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Lashes Out At Jenelle Evans Over ‘Click Bait’ Article

What did the article say?

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, isn’t happy about an article recently shared by Jenelle Evans.

According to a report from Starcasm on March 19, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram page earlier this week to share an article about Edwards and his current incarceration and right away, the article, which was titled “Is Ryan Edwards getting abused in prison?” got the attention of Standifer.

“Click the link in bio for the horrifying complaints made against his jail,” the title teased.

In response to the post, Standifer offered a statement to Evans in which she told the reality star and mother of three that she was getting sick and tired of her “click bait bullsh*t.” She also told Evans that she believed she had enough drama in her own life that would prevent her from having time to worry about what’s been happening with Edwards.

According to Standifer, she doesn’t understand why Evans would choose to target her family on Instagram, especially after she’s stood up for the Teen Mom 2 in the past. As she explained, she’s defended Evans’ choice to continue to stand by her controversial husband, David Eason, and now, she’ll do the same for herself.

“But hey, anything to make a buck, huh?” Standifer concluded.

As fans may know, Edwards was taken into custody earlier this year after a months-long stint in rehab at the end of last year.

Over the past few years, Edwards has been arrested on a number of occasions, mainly due to pending drug charges against him, and has also gone to rehab twice. On Teen Mom OG last year, fans watched as Edwards entered a treatment program to address his substance abuse struggles after nearly nodding out on the way to his courthouse wedding with Standifer.

Weeks ago on Instagram, after being slammed for drinking, despite her husband’s issues, Standifer said she would quit drinking if Edwards was to ask her to do so.

“If Ryan asked me not to drink, I wouldn’t take another sip,” Standifer wrote, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I’m not really a drinker in the first place. I can count on one hand the number of drinks I’ve had in the past year…”

She also said she and Edwards have boundaries the public is unaware of.

“I set my boundaries with Ryan and those boundaries were not shared with anyone but us 2,” she added.

