Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Controversial Video Of Daughter North West

Kim's coming under fire for a video she posted of her daughter attending Sunday Service.

Kim Kardashian is being called out on social media for a controversial video she shared online of her husband Kanye West’s 5-year-old daughter North West. As reported by Cosmopolitan, a number of fans called out the reality star after she posted the clip of North and a friend dancing together at church where North could be seen wearing very dark lipstick.

Kardashian shared the video with her millions of Twitter followers on March 17, telling her fans that little North’s favorite part of the week is attending Sunday Service. The clip had her showing off her dance moves in a black dress and matching black boots.

The youngster also had her hair tied back into a ponytail, round black sunglasses on her eyes, and very dark lipstick on her lips.

But while many appreciated seeing Kim and Kanye’s eldest child showing off her enthusiasm for the camera, others were more focused on her makeup than on her dance moves.

After Kardashian posted the clip – which has already been viewed more than 5 million times – to her account over the weekend, many hit back at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for allowing her daughter to head to church with such a dark shade on her lips at such a young age.

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

“Yeah that video of North West dancing is cute but all I can see is the lipstick and dress, and I just really hope she’s allowed to be just a kid before being forced to be fashionable at all times,” one fan tweeted.

“#NorthWest is too too pretty to need makeup and a dark lipstick,” another Twitter user commented this week. “I understand all of us as little girls loved to dress up and wear makeup. But she’s too damn pretty to need that type of makeup.”

They then claimed that they think too much makeup actually “takes away her innocence.”

#NorthWest is soo cute. Got that out of the way. Now why in the world does she have lipstick on?!? — Dom ♥ (@DominiqueNashae) March 18, 2019

There is something really sad to me about seeing photos of 5 year old North wearing a feathered slip dress and black lipstick to 'church' services. Poor kid doesn't stand a chance. pic.twitter.com/5T6LOmB3Bp — Jess (@dazzle715) March 18, 2019

North West should only be allowed to wear lipstick in the house playing dress up. Why they want her to look like a teenager so bad? — Lil baaa (@MyOohMai) March 18, 2019

Kanye and this “church service” thing bothers me to my core! Seeing North with lipstick on and dancing at this “church service” makes my blood boil That is all — Alexandria Gibilisco (@JusAlexandria) March 18, 2019

Kardashian hasn’t yet publicly responded to the controversy surrounding her daughter’s dark lipstick, though she has spoken out about North wearing makeup in the past.

She told Refinery29 just this past December that she knew her daughter was interested in cosmetics early and loves to play around creating different looks on herself and her friends.

“I already know North is into makeup for sure,” Kim told the outlet last year, revealing that the 5-year-old recently had a friend over and they gave each other makeovers. “She’s really, really into makeup. When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I’ll give it to her.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star – who even has her own beauty line called KKW Beauty – also claimed at the time in the interview just four months ago that she didn’t want North to wear lipstick that’s too intense and believed she should keep things more appropriate.

Rich Fury / Forum Photos via Getty Images

“I don’t think she should wear lashes or too dark of a lipstick,” Kim shared just a few months before posting the clip of her little girl at church, but also noted at the time that she sees cosmetics as “a form of expression.”

“I want her to express herself, but I want her to be appropriate, too,” she then added of her eldest child, just days after The Inquisitr reported that Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner shared a video online of her baby daughter Stormi doing her makeup.

Kim and husband Kanye are also parents to 3-year-old son Saint and 1-year-old daughter Chicago. The couple is currently expecting a fourth child together via a surrogate.