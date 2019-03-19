Mark-Paul Gosselaar ‘Not A Fan’ Of Possible ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Mark-Paul Gosselaar reportedly claims he is “not a fan” of rebooted television shows, so fans of the iconic series Saved By The Bell just might have to rethink any potential possibility of a reboot series starring the original cast.

E! Entertainment Television reported that Gosselaar is not sold on the idea of revisiting his teen idol past. The actor portrayed Zack Morris on the series, which ran from 1989 to 1993.

“Me personally, I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again. I like original content,” he said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. “I really appreciate what Roseanne has done, what Fuller House [has done]. It’s great! 90210 is now, I heard, for FOX, but I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again.”

Although he might not be a fan of rebooted television series, the actor remarked that he still might participate in some sort of show with his former castmates.

“If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

The television series was a mainstay of NBC’s Saturday Morning lineup, called TNBC. TNBC stood for Teen NBC and ushered in a block of programming that was focused more on live-action television instead of children’s cartoons. It was the first time any network had changed its programming to appeal to a certain targeted market. Its cornerstone shows were Saved by the Bell, California Dreams, City Guys, Hang Time, One World, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Originally packaged with the title Good Morning, Miss Bliss, Saved by the Bell was an iconic series that explored more adult themes that teenagers are faced with daily, including drugs, sexuality, and teen pregnancy.

Gosselaar maintains that his initial disinterest in the project does not stem from an alleged feud with former co-star Dustin Diamond. Diamond penned a book in 2009 titled Behind the Bell, that made some serious allegations against his former castmates Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani Thiessen, and Elizabeth Berkley.

Page Six revealed that Diamond denied writing the book and claimed he used a ghostwriter. apologizing to his co-stars for the salacious claims that were made in the tome, including sexual assault, cheating, and drug use alleges the website 11 Points.

Jimmy Fallon reunited the cast of the NBC teen series in a skit for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2015, where all the show’s original stars, sans Diamond, appeared with Fallon in a hilarious bit.

Gosselaar currently stars in Fox’s The Passage, where he portrays Brad Wolgast. The series details the story of Amy, who was abandoned by her mother at the age of 6, pursued, and then imprisoned by the shadowy figures behind a government experiment of apocalyptic proportions, per the show’s official site.